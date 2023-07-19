Arunachal:Chau Zingnu  Namchoom inaugurates the Block Level Orientation Training Programme on LSDGs

NAMSAI- MLA, Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom inaugurated the Block Level Orientation Training Programme on Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) for Blocks of Namsai district at Multipurpose Cultural Hall in presence of ZPC, Namsai Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, Director Dept. of Panchayati Raj, Tamune Miso, DC, Namsai C.R Khampa and Dr. Narayan Sahoo ,DD(SIRD&PR).

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering, MLA Namsai said that the concept of ‘Nation First’ should be endorsed and one way to contribute to it is by aiming to take our village forward thereby facilitating development of the Nation as a whole.

Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat organised Yuva Utsav

He expressed his gratitude towards SIRD&PR for equipping all the block and Gram Panchayat level functionaries with knowledge and skills required for bringing about inclusive growth of Panchayats.

He opined that our quest of accelerating developmental activities have left us indifferent towards conserving the nature, “we are thus hence bound to ingrain in us the concept of SDG”, he said.

He further asserted the versatility of Amrit Sarovar scheme and stated that, it is a multifarious project having excellent scope which can help in combating issues such as lack of irrigation, drainage issues and can also act as a source of sustainable income.

He requested the PRI members to take keen interest in monitoring the functioning of Anganwadis as it is an institute for pre- primary education and the performance in subsequent classes depends on how effective the Anganwadi teachings are. He said that taking the inputs of this training programme, henceforth, all disbursement of funds under MLALAD and SIDF will be done in line with the mandates of LSDG and urged the Panchayati Raj members to do the same.

ZPC, Namsai emphasized that all district and block level officers are the members of District Level Core Committee on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (DLCCLSDG), hence all are required to assist the Panchayat members in the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, through the localization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She expressed her gratitude towards honorable MLA, Namsai for being a constant light of guidance.

Arunachal: HC declares election of Ind MLA Karikho Kri as null and void

Director Panchayat, Tamune Miso, encouraging the district for its swift actions on different interventions of state and central government, said that “Namsai is a performing district and hope that the same can be continued and improved further”.

Deputy Commissioner Namsai C.R.Khampa said that the first step towards aiming to achieve saturation of LSDG goals is by learning and educating oneself about the goals and the concept of LSDG in details. He apprised that the district and panchayat level committee on LSDGs will be notified with details of mandated duty linked with addressing poverty, education, health, employment, infrastructure and facilities, basic amenities like housing, drinking water, Sanitation for better understanding of all.

Course Director of the training program, Dr. Narayan Sahoo, Deputy Director (PR&DP) of SIRD&PR, Itanagar, while emphasizing the concept of LSDG, highlighted the different themes of Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs).

Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to four prisoners

Earlier DPDO, Namsai Wathai Mossang in his welcome address made a clarion call to all the participants for availing maximum benefit out of the training programme.

During the programme, two training manuals viz. ‘Hand book on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals’ and ‘Hand book on Training module for Localization of Sustainable Development Goals’ was launched along with video on the success story of usage of State own Resources (SOR) grant 2022-23 of Chongkham Zilla Parishad. To materialize the idea of digital India, MLA, Namsai along with the dignitaries launched a QR code of Namsai Zilla Parishad’s own source of revenue.