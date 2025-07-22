ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Changlang Police Nab Three in Alleged Gang Rape Case

The case was registered after the survivor, accompanied by a relative, filed a complaint at Diyun Police Station.

Last Updated: 22/07/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Changlang Police Nab Three in Alleged Gang Rape Case

DIYUN-  In a swift and decisive action, Changlang Police arrested three accused individuals in connection with an alleged gang rape of a minor girl that occurred on the night of July 18, near Manabum Nala in Diyun circle.

The case was registered after the survivor, accompanied by a relative, filed a complaint at Diyun Police Station. Based on her statement, a team led by Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, assisted by Inspector Bobby Sumnyan, launched a series of night-long raids across scattered locations in Shillong Pahar, Manabum, and Kamakhyapur.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Pasighat CJM Court Convicts Two in Fake PhonePe Scam; East Siang Police Crack Digital Fraud Case

The arrested individuals are:

  • Chugolo Chakma (31) – Resident of Shillong Pahar
  • Amar Chakma (20) – Meat vendor, resident of Manabum
  • Som Kumar Chakma alias Shanti Jivon (30) – Resident of Kamakhyapur

The case has been registered under DYN PS Case No. 19/2025 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the POCSO Act, 2012.

Also Read- East Siang Police Apprehend Three Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin and Cash in Twin Operations

The minor survivor has undergone a medical examination and has been placed under the care of a Child Care Institute for protection and psychological counselling.

All three accused are currently in judicial custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Changlang Police reiterated their firm stance against crimes against women and children, assuring that justice will be delivered swiftly and transparently.

Tags
Last Updated: 22/07/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Nirjuli, Papu Hills Police Nab Drug Peddlers in Separate Raids

Arunachal: Four Drug Peddler Arrested, Heroin Seized in Banderdewa

Arunachal: Four Drug Peddler Arrested, Heroin Seized in Banderdewa

Arunachal: Stolen Tata Yodha Recovered in Joint Operation by Arunachal and Nagaland Police

Arunachal: Stolen Tata Yodha Recovered in Joint Operation by Arunachal and Nagaland Police

Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, 55.05 Grams of Suspected Heroin Seized in Borum-Doimukh Operation

Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, 55.05 Grams of Suspected Heroin Seized in Borum-Doimukh Operation

Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Caught with Heroin in Lekhi

Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Caught with Heroin in Lekhi

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Nab Two Absconding Fraudsters from West Bengal and Assam

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Nab Two Absconding Fraudsters from West Bengal and Assam

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempts

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempts

Arunachal: Drug Racket Using QR Codes busted in West Siang

Arunachal: Drug Racket Using QR Codes busted in West Siang

Arunachal: Itanagar Police nabs Drug Peddler from Civil Secretariat, seized Heroin

Arunachal: Itanagar Police nabs Drug Peddler from Civil Secretariat, seized Heroin

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Trace Fake Facebook Account Holder Spreading Misinformation

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Trace Fake Facebook Account Holder Spreading Misinformation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button