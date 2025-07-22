Arunachal: Changlang Police Nab Three in Alleged Gang Rape Case

DIYUN- In a swift and decisive action, Changlang Police arrested three accused individuals in connection with an alleged gang rape of a minor girl that occurred on the night of July 18, near Manabum Nala in Diyun circle.

The case was registered after the survivor, accompanied by a relative, filed a complaint at Diyun Police Station. Based on her statement, a team led by Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, assisted by Inspector Bobby Sumnyan, launched a series of night-long raids across scattered locations in Shillong Pahar, Manabum, and Kamakhyapur.

The arrested individuals are:

Chugolo Chakma (31) – Resident of Shillong Pahar

Amar Chakma (20) – Meat vendor, resident of Manabum

Som Kumar Chakma alias Shanti Jivon (30) – Resident of Kamakhyapur

The case has been registered under DYN PS Case No. 19/2025 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the POCSO Act, 2012.

The minor survivor has undergone a medical examination and has been placed under the care of a Child Care Institute for protection and psychological counselling.

All three accused are currently in judicial custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Changlang Police reiterated their firm stance against crimes against women and children, assuring that justice will be delivered swiftly and transparently.