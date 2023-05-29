ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Changlang police apprehends 4 drug peddlers in Vijayanagar

Among four drug peddler one is Myanmar National.

Last Updated: May 29, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Changlang police apprehends 4 drug peddlers in Vijayanagar

VIJAYNAGAR–  In a major drug haul in Vijaynagar, the Changlang Police  apprehended 4 drug peddlers from  Vijaynagar and recovered suspected Morphine, live ammunition, syringe and Indian currency from their possession.

In continuous fight against drug menace the Vijaynagar police and Magistrate with help of Mahila group and youths of Hozulo apprehended four drug peddlers and addicts including one Myanmar national from general area of Hozulo village in remote Vijaynagar circle and recovered contraband drugs and live ammunitions from their possession on 27/05/2023.

Arunachal: Four Held For Stealing ‘Golden’ Holy Book From Luguthang Monastery

Apprehended individuals identified as Dubye Yobin (40) resident of 64 miles, Joyoha Yobin (38) resident of Gandhigram, Aman Thapa (30), resident of Ramnagar village and Yongzi Nangseng (35), who is a Myanmar national.

Related Articles

The recoveries are , approximate 81.23 gm Morphine, 22 live ammunition, Rs 31,000/- cash  and 15 nos Syringe.

Tags
Last Updated: May 29, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM cadre arrested in Longding

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM cadre arrested in Longding

Arunachal: NSCN-K (YA) cadre, OGW apprehended in Nampong, recovered arms and ammunition

Arunachal: NSCN-K (YA) cadre, OGW apprehended in Nampong, recovered arms and ammunition

Shocking: Ex Army Man kills his 2-year-old son in Arunachal's Tawang

Shocking: Ex Army Man kills his 2-year-old son in Arunachal’s Tawang

Itanagar Capital Police arrested 3 habitual offenders

Itanagar Capital Police arrested 3 habitual offenders

Arunachal : Tirap Police apprehends 2 drug peddlers with brown sugar

Arunachal: Tirap Police apprehends 2 drug peddlers with brown sugar

Arunachal: Man with reward on head arrested for killing a Gaon Burah

Arunachal: Man with reward on head arrested for killing a Gaon Burah

Itanagar: Police seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from Chimpu

Itanagar: Police seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from Chimpu

Arunachal: One more arrested in APPSC question paper leak case

Arunachal: One more arrested in APPSC question paper leak case

APPSC paper leakage case; 5arrested

APPSC paper leakage case; 5arrested

Arunachal: Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Longding

Arunachal: Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Longding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button