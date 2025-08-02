Arunachal: Changlang Conducts 6-Day Training to Boost English & Numeracy in Primary Schools

CHANGLANG- In a landmark initiative to uplift foundational learning standards, the Department of Education, Changlang, in partnership with the District Administration, concluded a six-day foundational teacher training programme across the Jairampur Sub-Division from 28th July to 2nd August.

With technical support from India Foundation for Educational Transformation (IFET) and backing from Sunbird Trust, the training was held in a block-wise format at Jairampur, Nampong, and Manmao.

The programme focused on enhancing English speaking, reading comprehension, writing, and conceptual numeracy among primary school teachers. Live demonstration classes with real students were a highlight, helping educators observe and reflect on practical classroom strategies.

Training content was based on NCERT Learning Outcomes and aligned with the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) goals under NEP 2020, ensuring relevance to the classroom context.

Around 80 teachers from 50 government primary schools participated, gaining actionable skills in:

Oral language development in English

Writing and reading comprehension

Numeracy rooted in real-life problem-solving

Mr. Simon Ronrang, Board Member of IFET, emphasized,

“We aim to ensure every child in Changlang learns to speak, read, and write in English and builds a strong foundation in numeracy. These are essential for lifelong learning.”

As a follow-up, Sunbird Trust will host selected teachers at its Teacher Training Academy in Mechuka in September and October 2025 for further residential exposure.

IFET will also continue support through:

Ready-to-use lesson plans

Classroom-based mentoring and academic coaching

This initiative marks a milestone for Changlang’s educational transformation, reinforcing its commitment to quality education at the foundational level.