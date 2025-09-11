Arunachal: Chairperson, Administrative Reforms Commission, Calls on Governor

ITANAGAR- The Chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission, Promod Jain, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen public trust, empower grassroots institutions, and enhance service delivery through administrative reforms, thereby paving the way for inclusive growth and good governance in the State.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

The Governor emphasized the importance of building a robust administrative framework in Arunachal Pradesh that addresses the aspirations of its people.

He underlined the need for reforms that promote participatory governance, modernization, transparency, accountability, and a development-oriented administrative culture.

Also Read- Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Sanctions ₹5 Crore Flood Relief for Himachal Pradesh

Highlighting the unique geography, rich cultural diversity, and strategic significance of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor stated that the State requires an administrative model that is efficient, sensitive to local traditions, and responsive to citizens’ needs.

“Reforms must be practical, people-centric, and future-focused, ensuring that governance reaches even the most remote corners of the State,” the Governor said.