Itanagar

Arunachal: Chairperson, Administrative Reforms Commission, Calls on Governor

“Reforms must be practical, people-centric, and future-focused, ensuring that governance reaches even the most remote corners of the State,” the Governor said.

Last Updated: 11/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Chairperson, Administrative Reforms Commission, Calls on Governor

ITANAGAR- The Chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission, Promod Jain, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen public trust, empower grassroots institutions, and enhance service delivery through administrative reforms, thereby paving the way for inclusive growth and good governance in the State.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

The Governor emphasized the importance of building a robust administrative framework in Arunachal Pradesh that addresses the aspirations of its people.

He underlined the need for reforms that promote participatory governance, modernization, transparency, accountability, and a development-oriented administrative culture.

Also Read- Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Sanctions ₹5 Crore Flood Relief for Himachal Pradesh

Highlighting the unique geography, rich cultural diversity, and strategic significance of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor stated that the State requires an administrative model that is efficient, sensitive to local traditions, and responsive to citizens’ needs.

“Reforms must be practical, people-centric, and future-focused, ensuring that governance reaches even the most remote corners of the State,” the Governor said.

Tags
Last Updated: 11/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Citizens’ Rights Conducts HIV/AIDS & Juvenile Justice Awareness Program at Donyi Polo Mission School

Arunachal Citizens’ Rights Conducts HIV/AIDS & Juvenile Justice Awareness Program at Donyi Polo Mission School

Governor Advocates Institutional Training Centre for Indigenous Faiths in Arunachal Pradesh

Governor Advocates Institutional Training Centre for Indigenous Faiths in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: SCERT Itanagar Trains 696 Teachers in Tribal and Third Languages to Promote Multilingual Education

Arunachal: SCERT Itanagar Trains 696 Teachers in Tribal and Third Languages to Promote Multilingual Education

Arunachal: Student Orientation Program Organized by Department of Botany, Himalayan University

Arunachal: Student Orientation Program Organized by Department of Botany, Himalayan University

Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka Sworn-in as Lokayukta Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh

Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka Sworn-in as Lokayukta Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh

Aruachal: Itanagar to Get Waste-to-Charcoal Plant for Sustainable Waste Management

Aruachal: Itanagar to Get Waste-to-Charcoal Plant for Sustainable Waste Management

Arunachal: NCC Festival Concludes, 200 Cadets Showcase Discipline, Culture & Unity

Arunachal: NCC Festival Concludes, 200 Cadets Showcase Discipline, Culture & Unity

Arunachal’s Kabak Yano Scales Europe’s Highest Peak, Mount Elbrus; Governor Hails Her Feat

Arunachal’s Kabak Yano Scales Europe’s Highest Peak, Mount Elbrus

CM Pema Khandu Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for Viksit Arunachal @ 2047

CM Pema Khandu Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for Viksit Arunachal @ 2047

Arunachal Marks 5th Anniversary of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan with Renewed Pledge for a Drug-Free Future

Arunachal Marks 5th Anniversary of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan with Renewed Pledge for a Drug-Free Future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button