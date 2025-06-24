Arunachal: Chairman SCITeG Reviews IT Projects, Stresses Cybersecurity and AI Awareness

ITANAGAR- In a key meeting held on 24th June, Nyamar Karbak, the newly appointed Chairman of the State Council for IT & e-Governance (SCITeG), reviewed the ongoing IT and e-Governance projects with Mrs Neelam Yapin Tana, Director, IT&C, and council officers. The review underscored the department’s alignment with Arunachal Pradesh’s broader vision for digital transformation.

Director Neelam Yapin Tana highlighted the department’s recent milestones and applauded the IT&C team’s dedication in propelling the state toward a digitally empowered future.

Expressing concern over rising cyber threats and the misuse of technologies like Artificial Intelligence, the Chairman stressed the urgent need for enhanced digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness. He particularly flagged the dangers of deep fakes and their potential to harm public trust and individual reputations.

Also Read- Road Safety Committee Meeting Held in Yupia to Address Key Highway Safety Concerns

Calling for multi-level awareness and training programs, Karbak urged that cybersecurity and AI education be prioritized not only for the public but also for MLAs, senior officials, and government employees. He emphasized that responsible and informed technology use is vital to ensure a secure digital future.

The Chairman also proposed the development of a unified digital service platform—a single mobile application to provide citizens statewide access to government services, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and ease of use.

Also Read- Siluk Village in East Siang Highlighted in Class III NCERT EVS Textbook for Exemplary Waste Management

Commending the Council’s ongoing efforts, he reaffirmed his support for scaling up digital initiatives and fostering a resilient, secure, and inclusive digital ecosystem across Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to drive innovation and strengthen public service delivery through robust IT infrastructure and capacity-building.