Arunachal: Census 2027 Training Held in Palin

PALIN- A combined training programme for census functionaries from Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi districts of Arunachal Pradesh concluded on March 14 in Palin, marking a key step in preparations for the upcoming Census 2027.

The six-day training, held at the Panchayat Hall in Palin from March 9 to March 14, was organised as part of the first phase of the House Listing and Housing Census operations. The programme brought together officials from various levels of the census administration structure across both districts.

Participants included the Principal Census Officer, District Census Officers, Sub-Divisional Census Officers, Charge Census Officers, Technical Assistants and Regular Assistants involved in census operations.

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According to officials, the first phase of the census — the House Listing and Housing Census — is scheduled to begin on April 16 and continue until September 2026. The second phase, which involves Population Enumeration, is expected to take place from September 2026 to February 2027.

The training sessions were conducted by master trainers from the Directorate of Census Operations based in Shillong, who travelled to the districts to provide technical guidance and operational training to the officials.

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A major component of the programme focused on the use of digital tools that will be deployed during the census. Participants were trained on platforms including the Census Monitoring and Management System (CMMS) portal, the House Listing Operations (HLO) mobile application and the Digital Household Census Block (DHCB) online portal.

Officials said the sessions included practical demonstrations and hands-on exercises designed to familiarise participants with the digital systems that will support field-level data collection and monitoring.

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The training also included feedback sessions in which Charge Officers and Technical Assistants shared observations and suggestions regarding operational preparedness.

Authorities said the programme concluded successfully on March 14, with officials from both districts completing the training and preparing for the upcoming census activities scheduled to begin next month.