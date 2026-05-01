Arunachal: Census 2027 Enumeration Begins in East Kameng

SEPPA- The field enumeration process for the House Listing and Housing Census 2027 was officially launched in East Kameng district on Thursday, marking the beginning of a key national data collection exercise at the local level.

The programme was flagged off at the District Secretariat in Seppa by Yashaswini B, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Principal Census Officer of the district.

Following the launch, the Deputy Commissioner, along with census officials, conducted field visits to several households in and around Seppa. During the visits, houses were systematically listed and assigned Census Numbers in accordance with the guidelines for Census 2027.

Also Read- Arunachal Scholar Showcases Tani Mental Health Models at NAOP conference

Interacting with residents, Yashaswini B explained the enumeration process, addressed queries, and emphasised the importance of accurate data collection. The outreach was aimed at raising awareness and encouraging public participation in the exercise.

Key Phase of Census Exercise

The field enumeration process is scheduled to be conducted from May 1 to May 30, 2026, across East Kameng district. This phase, known as house listing, is critical for generating reliable baseline data that supports planning and policymaking at both state and national levels.

Officials noted that the success of the exercise depends significantly on public cooperation and timely data collection.

Also Read- Christians Demand Repeal of APFRA 1978

Appeal to Citizens

The district administration has appealed to residents to extend full support to enumerators and census officials deployed across the district. Citizens have been urged to provide accurate information and assist in facilitating smooth execution of the survey.

Reiterating its commitment, the administration stated that the Census 2027 process will be carried out with efficiency, transparency, and active public participation to ensure credible and comprehensive data outcomes.