Arunachal Celebrates Legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar

BOMDILA– A Zonal Level Seminar commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar was held with fervor and purpose in Bomdila, West Kameng district. The landmark event drew an enthusiastic crowd of nearly 350 delegates, including women from self-help groups (SHGs), panchayat leaders, and prominent social workers, marking a resounding celebration of women’s empowerment.

Tsering Lhamu, MLA and Special Guest, addressed the gathering with a passionate speech on the various innovative initiatives by the State Government to uplift women across Arunachal Pradesh. She also honored several women achievers from the district, applauding their dedication and impactful work in their communities.

Deepti Rawat, National General Secretary and in-charge of Ahilyabai Holkar Programs in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighted Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar’s enduring legacy as a symbol of leadership, strength, and compassion. She announced the state-wide launch of the Ahilyabai Abhiyan, a campaign aimed at building confidence, self-reliance, and resilience among women across Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- BJP State President Kaling Moyong Begins Tenure with Symbolic Visit to Golden Pagoda, Namsai

Sambu Siongju, State President of the Minority Morcha, provided an insightful account of Ahilyabai Holkar’s rule, emphasizing her timeless ideologies and their relevance in today’s social context. He called on society to imbibe her principles in pursuit of justice, equity, and inclusive development.

Khoman Lungpi Negmu, State Mahila President, powerfully linked Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy to the vision of the Central and State Governments, particularly their joint mission of “Empowering Women for a Vikshit Bharat and Vikshit Arunachal.”

Also Read- Tensions Escalate as Minister Ojing Tasing Faces Backlash During Siang Dam Protest Meeting

Other key speakers included Ngawang Lobsang, District President of West Kameng, and Apai Siongju, District President of Bichom, who echoed similar sentiments and praised the leadership behind the event.

The seminar was expertly coordinated by Tarh Tarak, State Vice President and Convener of Ahilyabai Programs, ensuring the event’s smooth execution. Notable attendees also included former MLAs, former district presidents, and community leaders, reflecting the widespread support for this empowering initiative.

As the seminar concluded, it left a powerful message: the ideals of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar remain deeply relevant, offering a timeless blueprint for governance, compassion, and women-led development.