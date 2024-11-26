Arunachal: CCEA Approves Two Hydropower Projects Worth Rs 3,689 Cr in Shi Yomi Dist

NEW DELHI- The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recently sanctioned two hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, with a total investment of Rs 3,689 crore.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval of Rs 1,750 crore for the 186 MW Tato-I Hydro Electric Project and Rs 1,939 crore for the 240 MW Heo Hydro Electric Project in Shi Yomi District.

These projects aim to enhance power supply in Arunachal Pradesh and contribute to balancing the national grid.

The projects will be executed through joint ventures between North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Senior NFR official swept away by strong currents of Lohit river

The central government will provide Rs 77.37 crore for Tato-I’s infrastructure, including roads and bridges, along with Rs 120.43 crore as financial assistance for the state’s equity share.

For the Heo project, Rs 127.28 crore will be allocated for infrastructure development, with an additional Rs 130.43 crore towards the state’s equity share.

These investments are expected to significantly improve infrastructure and socio-economic conditions in the region.

Also Read- Khandu hails Namsai as one of the fastest developing districts in the state

The state will receive 12% free power from these projects, plus an extra 1% for the Local Area Development Fund (LADF).

This initiative is anticipated to bring substantial infrastructure improvements and socio-economic growth to the area.

The district will see new facilities like hospitals, schools, vocational training centres such as ITIs, marketplaces, and playgrounds funded by dedicated project funds amounting to Rs 15 crore.

Overall, these hydropower projects are set to provide significant benefits to Arunachal Pradesh by boosting power supply and fostering regional development through improved infrastructure and socio-economic opportunities.