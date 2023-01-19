Arunachal: CBI conducts raids at 9 locations in APPSC exam scam

ITANAGAR- The Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ) carried out search operations at nine places across Arunachal Pradesh in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by the state public service commission, Reported PTI.

During the raids carried out on Wednesday, the investigating agency “recovered several incriminating documents and articles related to the case”, it said.

The team also seized handwritten questions of the Arunachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) of 2016, the statement said as reported by PTI.

The central agency had on January 6 registered a case in connection with all alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission since 2014.

Notably, the CBI had, in December last year, filed a chargesheet against 11 people accused in an APPSC question paper leak case.

The case was initially investigated by the police and later transferred to the Special Investigation Cell of the northeastern state.

The CBI had taken over the investigation on October 27, 2022 after the state government recommended a probe by the central agency.

The central agency had also conducted raids at 16 places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh on November 3 last year in connection with the case related to the state PSC question paper leak for the 2021 examination for recruitment of assistant engineers (civil).

The paper leak incident came to light after a candidate filed a complaint at the Itanagar Police Station on August 29 last year, claiming he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

More than 400 candidates appeared for the test held on August 26 and 27, 2022.