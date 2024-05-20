Arunachal: Carnatic Music Recital held at Rajiv Gandhi University

GUWAHATI- The Carnatic Music Recital by Wakro Sisters-Ashapmai Dellang & Behelti Ama, accompanying duo Devanarayan in Violin and Sreehari Bhattathiripad in Mridangam, held at the Mini Auditorium, Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) on 17th of May 2024 captivated the audience with its mesmerizing melodies and intricate rhythms. Organized by the Department of Fine Arts and Music, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Rono Hills, Doimukh in Collaboration with Lohit Youth Library Network (LYLN), Tezu, the event showcased the profound beauty and versatility of the traditional compositions of Carnatic Music.

Program Overview

The programme commenced with the university kulgeet (anthem) followed by the opening and welcoming address by Mr. Pallov Saikia, HoD i/c, Department of Fine Arts and Music. The presence of Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, renowned educationalist and social activist Padma Shri Sathayanarayan Mundayoor; Mr. Sokhep Kri, co-ordinator of LYLN and Prof. Sarit Kr. Chaudhuri, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, RGU along with many other respectable delegates enliven the event with their stimulating speech and reflections.

After the felicitation ceremony by Prof. Saket Kushwaha to Padma Shri Sathayanarayan Mundayoor and the extremely talented artists Wakro Sisters – Ashapmai Dellang & Behelti Ama along with the accompanying duo Devanarayan in Violin and Sreehari Bhattathiripad in Mridangam, Mr. Sokhep Kri briefly explained the LYLN library movements. Following the introduction of Artists by Padma Shri Sathayanarayan Mundayoor the audience witnessed the magnificent rendition of traditional Carnatic compositions by the young artists.

Performance Highlights

The Artists commenced their performance with a short introduction of Carnatic Music followed by a wonderful kriti composition based on Raga Yamuna Kalyani. The Artists curated total five compositions based on various Raga-s including a Tillana on Raga Sindhu Bhairavi and graced the stage with their melodious voices and instrumental prowess. Their performances created a harmonious blend of melody and rhythm, captivating the audience with their virtuosity and expression.

Conclusion and Appreciation

In conclusion, the Carnatic Music Recital was a resounding success, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Indian classical music. The event would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the honorable Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University Prof. Saket Kushwaha, the Dean of Social Sciences- Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, and the professors from various departments of Rajiv Gandhi University, students, volunteers whose contributions were instrumental in bringing this musical extravaganza to fruition.

Closing Remarks

As the programme drew to a close, the honourable Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha shared his insightful feedback with the promises to keep supporting such events organized by the Department of Fine Arts and Music and the university at large.

At the end, Dr. Aishik Bandyopadhyay, department of Fine Arts and Music delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the organizing committee conveying his deepest appreciation to the exceptionally talented artists and special gratitude to all the faculty members and delegates for being instrumental in organising the program. The program was concluded with the singing of the national anthem.