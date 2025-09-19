Arunachal

Arunachal: Capacity Building Programme for Farmers of Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement Conducted by KVK Namsai

A total of 17 farmers along with the settlement’s agriculture extension officer attended the sessions.

NAMSAI- A two-day capacity building programme for farmers of the Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement, Tezu was successfully organized by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Namsai at its office premises from September 18, 2025.

The initiative was taken after the settlement office expressed keen interest in hands-on training and demonstrations on crop management. The programme focused on preparing farmers for the upcoming rabi season and equipping them with sustainable farm management practices.

Dr. Utpal Barua, Head KVK, highlighted the importance of quality planting material and nursery preparation for vegetables.

Dr. Madhumita S. Bora, SMS Plant Protection, trained farmers on crop production and management practices for mustard, potato, coconut, and fruits such as orange and mango. She also demonstrated disease identification in crops like tomato.

Dr. Shravani Sahani, SMS Agricultural Extension, explained soil health management practices.

The programme concluded with the distribution of kitchen garden seed kits from the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, and toria (TS-67) seeds to encourage improved varieties and quality planting material in the region.

Farmers also held interactive discussions with KVK experts on future collaboration to improve agriculture and enhance livelihoods in the settlement.

