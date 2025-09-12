Arunachal: Capacity Building Program Held in Longding

LONGDING- A one-day capacity building and training program aimed at strengthening school systems through community engagement was successfully held at Circuit House, Longding.

The event brought together School Management & Development Committee (SMDC) chairpersons, School Management Committee (SMC) members, and Heads of Schools from across the district.

Presided over by Deputy Commissioner Kunal Yadav, the program focused on enhancing the role of community stakeholders in the development of schools and improving the quality of education through collaborative efforts.

During the session, participants were briefed on the critical roles of SMCs in bridging the gap between schools and the community.

Discussions included their responsibilities in monitoring school functioning, ensuring student enrollment, supervising teacher attendance, and overseeing the proper use of grants.

Emphasis was also placed on increasing awareness about the Right to Education Act, 2009, including key provisions such as mid-day meal schemes and student bank accounts to promote DBT mode of transactions ensuring transparency and welfare.

In an effort to integrate vocational training into the school curriculum, schools were encouraged to establish kitchen gardens.

These are expected to serve as practical tools for students to learn essential life skills while promoting sustainability.

The event also underscored the importance of ensuring that no child especially the girl child are left behind in the pursuit of education, aligning with the broader goal of building stronger schools for a better future.

The program saw enthusiastic participation from key district officials including Kunal Yadav, DC Longding, Jongge Yirang (DDSE), Dr. Manlong Ranlongham (DAEO) along with various SMDC/SMC chairpersons and school heads.

Their joint commitment marked the event as a significant step forward in the educational development of Longding district.