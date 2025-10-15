Arunachal: Capacity Building and Input Distribution Programme Held at Tawang to Promote Organic and Sustainable Farming Practices

TAWANG- A Capacity Building and Input Distribution Programme was successfully organized today at Zomkhang Hall, Tawang, by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Tawang, in collaboration with the ICAR–National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms (NBAIM), Kushmaur, Uttar Pradesh; the Central Institute of Horticulture, Nagaland; and the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India.

The programme was held under the North Eastern Hill (NEH) Component and aimed to enhance farmers’ technical capacity, promote organic farming, and distribute essential agricultural inputs and tools to local cultivators.

Namgey Tsering, MLA of Tawang, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Rinchin Leta, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Tenzin Monpa, Public Leader, Dr. Anchal Srivastava, Agricultural Scientist from ICAR–NBAIM, Mau (U.P.), Saifor Rehman, District Horticulture Officer, Pema Dechen, District Agriculture Officer, and Pema Chowang, President of MMT Tawang Unit, attended as special guests. The event also saw the participation of Subject Matter Specialists from KVK Tawang and a large gathering of enthusiastic farmers from across the district.

During the programme, agricultural tools, vermicompost kits, and various inputs for agriculture and horticulture were distributed among farmers to encourage adoption of modern and organic practices.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Namgey Tsering urged farmers to apply the knowledge and techniques shared by agricultural experts in their daily practices. He emphasized the importance of organic farming and announced that Tawang will soon be declared an Organic District. He further appealed to KVK and allied departments to continue providing scientific and technical support to farmers for improved productivity and higher income.

Expressing gratitude to the farming community, the MLA described farmers as the backbone of society, and felicitated the senior-most farmer with a traditional khada and shawl in recognition of their contributions to agriculture in the region.

Earlier, Dr. Anchal Srivastava from ICAR–NBAIM delivered a detailed presentation on the objectives and significance of the programme. He also introduced an organic microbial formulation developed by NBAIM to enhance soil health and crop yield.

Dr. Anjanand Tripathy, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Tawang, welcomed the dignitaries and participants, highlighting the importance of farmer engagement with KVK services for pest management, disease control, and productivity improvement through scientific methods.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Lakshmipriya Borah, Subject Matter Specialist, KVK Tawang, who expressed appreciation to all guests, collaborating institutes, and participating farmers for their contribution to the success of the programme.

The event marked yet another step forward in strengthening farmers’ capacity, promoting organic agriculture, and advancing sustainable rural development in Arunachal Pradesh.