Arunachal: Candlelight Vigil Planned for Teacher Yapi Potom

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Teachers Association (ATA), along with its Itanagar Capital Region unit, has announced a candlelight vigil in memory of Yapi Potom, a junior teacher at Government Secondary School, Chimpu, whose recent killing has drawn widespread concern across Arunachal Pradesh.

The vigil is scheduled to be held on April 10 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, beginning at Akashdeep Complex and concluding at the tennis court in IG Park, Itanagar. Organisers described the march as both a tribute to the deceased educator and a call for justice.

According to the association, the incident has deeply affected the teaching community, with many describing it as a serious concern for the safety of educators. The ATA stated that the rally aims to highlight the need for stronger safety measures and accountability in such cases.

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Participants, including teachers, students, and members of civil society, are expected to take part in the peaceful procession. The organisers have emphasised that the march will be conducted in silence, symbolising both mourning and solidarity.

The association has also urged authorities to provide transparent updates on the investigation and ensure that legal proceedings are conducted swiftly. While officials have indicated progress in the case, details remain limited in the public domain.

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The incident has renewed discussions around the safety and working conditions of educators in the region. Stakeholders have called for measures to ensure that such incidents are addressed promptly and do not recur.

As preparations for the vigil continue, the organisers have reiterated that the demonstration is intended to maintain public attention on the case and to advocate for justice through lawful and peaceful means.