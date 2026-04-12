Arunachal: Candlelight March Held in Aalo for Yapi Potom

AALO- A candlelight march was organised in Aalo on Saturday by the KKWS Aalo Unit, demanding justice for Late Yapi Potom, who was allegedly murdered on April 7, 2026.

The march witnessed participation from a wide cross-section of society, with more than 45 organisations and associations joining the protest. Among those present were the Arunachal Teachers Association (West Siang Unit), GWS West Siang Unit, Galo Artiste Forum, and several local welfare bodies and civil society groups.

Participants carried candles and placards, expressing grief and calling for stringent action against the accused, Daksen Riram. The procession moved peacefully along a designated route before concluding at a common gathering point.

Also Read- Arunachal Bids Farewell to Pioneer Engineer Ogam Apum

The programme began with a one-minute silence in memory of the deceased, followed by a brief meeting where community representatives articulated their concerns. Speakers emphasised the need for timely justice and collective responsibility in addressing crimes against women.

During the concluding session, the gathering adopted a set of resolutions, including a demand for capital punishment for the accused, the establishment of a fast-track court to ensure expedited trial, and institutional support for the victim’s family.

Also Read- Candlelight Vigil Planned for Teacher Yapi Potom

Participants also called for counselling assistance and educational support for the two children of the deceased, highlighting concerns over their long-term welfare.

The protest concluded with the burning of an effigy of the accused, symbolising public anger over the incident. Organisers described the march as a peaceful expression of solidarity and a call for accountability.

Observers noted that the scale of participation reflected broader public concern and a growing demand for stronger legal responses to violent crimes in the region. The organisers indicated that a memorandum outlining the demands would be submitted to the relevant authorities.