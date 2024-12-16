Arunachal: Candidate found with Mobile phone in APPSCCE exam room, Case registered

ITANAGAR- A girl candidate on Sunday caught with mobile phone in the exam room during the APPSCCE Preliminary Examination, 2024. In an another incident, a student mistakenly took the OMR sheet to her home.

Two Cases were registered at Naharlagun Police Station in connection with unfair means during the APPSCCE Preliminary Examination, 2024. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

Naharlagun PS Case No. 157/24 under Section 318(2) of BNS:

Based on a complaint received from the Centre Superintendent of Kendriya Vidyalaya, C-Sector, Naharlagun, a mobile phone was found in possession of a PWD candidate, Ms. Mudang Yabyang, inside the examination hall.

During investigation, the mobile phone was seized after being produced by the Centre Superintendent. The candidate’s statement was recorded, and she was allowed to leave with instructions to cooperate with the investigation.

Naharlagun PS Case No. 158/24 under Section 305(e) of BNS:

As per a written FIR filed by the Centre Superintendent of Government Higher Secondary School, G-Sector, Naharlagun, an OMR sheet (Roll No. 110069) belonging to a candidate, Ms. Binam Teng, was reported missing from the examination hall.

During the investigation, the missing OMR sheet was recovered from Ms. Binam Teng’s possession, who had mistakenly taken it home.

Further investigation is underway in both the cases.