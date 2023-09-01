ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Cadre of banned ENNO surrenders before AR in Mio

This is the second surrender in the last two months as another member of the outlawed organisation had in July laid down arms before the security forces.

Last Updated: September 1, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Cadre of banned ENNO surrenders before AR in Mio

MIO-     A 36-year-old cadre of the banned Eastern Naga National Organisation (ENNO) has surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, an official said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rebel, identified as Muktodhan Chakma, laid down his arms and ammunition, including one 32-mm pistol, before the Assam Rifles at Miao town on Thursday evening, he said.

Arunachal: Namsai Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 17 Lakh; Arrested Two Drug Peddlers

This is the second surrender in the last two months as another member of the outlawed organisation had in July laid down arms before the security forces.

Related Articles

“The Assam Rifles made efforts to convince Chakma to join the mainstream of society and facilitated the surrender,” the official said.

Talking to media, the surrendered cadre said he was exhausted and fed up of the life filled with uncertainties in the jungle. “I have surrendered to lead a peaceful and meaningful life with my family members. I promise not to take up arms again in future”, he said and thanked the Assam Rifles here for convincing him to embrace the path of peace.

Arunachal: NSCN-IM cadre surrendered before Assam Rifle in Longding

Chakma had, joined the Eastern Naga National Government in 2017, but the banned outfit became defunct in 2022 after almost all its members surrendered at that time.

However, seven cadres of the proscribed organisation continued to be involved in insurgent activities and formed the Eastern Naga National Council (ENNC), which was later renamed ENNO.

The banned outfit is active in parts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the northeastern state.

Tags
Last Updated: September 1, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

New Delhi: Gang war, murder in Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Gang war, murder in Tihar Jail

Arunachal: Security Forces apprehended NSCN K-YA cadre in Longding

Arunachal: Security Forces apprehended NSCN K-YA cadre in Longding

Arunachal: Khonsa jail break accused NSCN-K militant apprehended

Arunachal: Khonsa jail break accused NSCN-K militant apprehended

Arunachal: Capital police arrested 21 drug peddlers, seized Heroin worth of Rs 90 Laks

Arunachal: Capital police arrested 21 drug peddlers, seized Heroin worth of Rs 90 Laks

Arunachal: Alleged accused in the Tasso Grayu murder case arrested

Arunachal: Alleged accused in the Tasso Grayu murder case arrested

Arunachal: Seppa Police arrested ATM robber, recover Rs 20 Lakhs cash

Arunachal: Seppa Police arrested ATM robber, recover Rs 20 Lakhs cash

Arunachal: 2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from jail after killing Security guard

Arunachal: 2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from jail after killing Security guard

Shocking News: Girl Raped Minor Boy in MP's Indore

Shocking News: Girl Raped Minor Boy in MP’s Indore

Arunachal: Namsai Police arrested 4 bike-lifters, recovered 26 stolen two-wheelers

Arunachal: Namsai Police arrested 4 bike-lifters, recovered 26 stolen two-wheelers

Arunachal: 2 Drug peddlers with suspected Heroine arrested in Pasighat

Arunachal: 2 Drug peddlers with suspected Heroine arrested in Pasighat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button