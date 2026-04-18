Arunachal: Cadets Trained in Military Skills at Doimukh

DOIMUKH— The Inter Battalion Thal Sena Camp (TSC) for the Tezpur Group concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University on April 18, following a week-long training programme organised by 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC.

The camp, held from April 11 to April 18, brought together NCC cadets from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as part of a multi-level selection process for the prestigious Thal Sena Camp, one of the National Cadet Corps’ flagship annual training programmes.

Cadets underwent a rigorous evaluation process involving structured training activities such as Obstacle Training, Judging Distance and Field Signals, Map Reading, Tent Pitching, and sessions on health and hygiene. These activities were designed to enhance tactical awareness, physical endurance, and team coordination.

Also Read- Hangpan Dada Trophy Concludes in Likabali

The camp focused on fostering discipline, leadership qualities, and overall personality development through military-oriented training modules. Participants were assessed through both individual and team-based competitions, with performance evaluated on parameters such as speed, accuracy, and coordination.

Organisers noted that the camp provided a platform for cadets to build resilience, confidence, and analytical skills while operating under time-bound conditions. The training modules were aimed at preparing cadets for higher-level selection stages of the Thal Sena Camp.

Also Read- Violence Erupts at Runikata Forest Office, Vehicles Torched, Police Fire in Air

A key highlight of the camp was an outreach interaction between NCC cadets and school children, during which cadets demonstrated drill techniques and shared insights into defence-related activities. The initiative aimed to inspire young students and raise awareness about the role of NCC in nation-building.

Officials stated that the camp concluded successfully, with participants displaying strong teamwork and commitment. The programme reinforced the importance of structured training in developing disciplined and capable youth.