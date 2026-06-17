Arunachal Cabinet Simplifies Land Use Conversion Rules to Ease Development

ITANAGAR — The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved a series of amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Land Settlement and Records Rules (APLSR), 2012, introducing measures aimed at simplifying land-use conversion procedures, modernising land records and reducing regulatory hurdles faced by citizens.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as part of the government’s broader agenda of governance reforms and ease-of-doing-business initiatives.

According to the government, the amendments seek to streamline land-use regulations and facilitate planned development while improving transparency in land administration.

One of the key changes approved by the Cabinet relates to agricultural land located within notified Master Plan areas. Under the revised provisions, such land will automatically be deemed converted to the land-use category specified under the approved Master Plan, eliminating the need for separate conversion permissions.

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Officials stated that the measure is expected to reduce delays and administrative procedures often associated with land-use conversion requests in urban and semi-urban areas.

The Cabinet also approved the rationalisation of restrictions on land-use conversion in areas covered under notified Master Plans. The government believes the move will make development processes more efficient while ensuring that land use remains aligned with approved planning frameworks.

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Another significant component of the reform package is the modernisation of the Record of Rights (RoR) system. The RoR serves as an important document containing information related to land ownership and land-use status.

According to the Cabinet, the updated RoR format has been designed to facilitate digital integration, improve transparency and ensure more accurate maintenance of land records.

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The government expects digitisation and improved record management to help strengthen land administration while reducing the scope for errors and procedural complications.

Land-use conversion has often been cited as a challenge by property owners, developers and investors, particularly in areas undergoing urban expansion. Simplified procedures are generally viewed as a means of reducing administrative burdens and improving predictability in land-related transactions.

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The Cabinet stated that the reforms are intended to strike a balance between facilitating development and ensuring that urban growth remains guided by approved planning frameworks.

Officials also noted that clearer land records and simplified procedures can contribute to better governance, improved public service delivery and greater confidence among stakeholders involved in land and infrastructure development.

The government expressed confidence that the amendments would support planned urbanisation, reduce inconvenience for citizens and strengthen transparency in land administration across Arunachal Pradesh.