Arunachal Cabinet meeting: Read important decisions that approved

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet, that met on Monday under Chief Minister Pema Khandu made several landmark decisions. Khandu chaired the cabinet from Tawang. Here are the important decision taken by the cabinet.

​In a major decision, the State Cabinet approved Framing of Transfer and Posting Policy of various nurses of all cadre in the department of Health & Family Welfare. This decision shall ensure equitable and rational distribution of competent human resources to health facilities in the state and deliver quality health care services to the people.

The council of ministers approved the proposal for setting up of Administrative Reforms Commission to ensure efficient governance and address the challenges faced by the State administration. ARC is mandated to comprehensively review and recommend improvements in the State’s governance apparatus. It shall strive to create a more efficient, citizen-centric and accountable administration.

Also Read- Cabinet approves renaming of SIC to ABC and Naharlagun RS to Itanagar RS

The State Cabinet approved Amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2011and formulated the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2024. The newly amended Scheme now includes enhanced rates in compensation to victims of crimes as listed in the schedule appended to the scheme.

Cabinet also approved for Amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission Service Rules 2022.

The Council of Minister approved the proposal for granting Special Grade to Police Constable, Head Constable and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Civil Police/ APPBn/IRBn) including MT and Telecom wings of Police Department. This decision ensures timely career progression by granting honorary promotion in the form of special grade from the level of constable up to sub-inspector in Arunachal Pradesh Police department. The approval of the proposal will redress the discontentment amongst police personnel who have not been benefited by promotion for long periods but will also upkeep their morale.

Also Read- USTM celebrates NMC approval for PIMCH in Meghalaya

Cabinet approved in principle the proposal for one-time relaxation of Recruitment Rule of ANM and absorption of the existing contractual ANM on seniority basis and one-time relaxation of Recruitment Rule of Nursing Officers and absorption of the existing contractual Nursing officers on seniority basis with necessary amendment as suggested in the meeting.

Framing of Recruitment Rules to the posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Director of Nursing, Associate Professor, Assistant Nursing Superintendent in the department of Health and Family Welfare were also approved by the Cabinet.

Also Read- Mega Legal Awareness Prog-cum-Marriage Registration held at Sagalee

State Cabinet also approved for amendment and notification of the Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Services Amendment Rules 2024. The proposal for amendment of Recruitment Rules for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Auto) in Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services also got positive nod from the state cabinet. Further Amendment of Recruitment Rules for the post of Assistant Professor Rules 2012 and amendment of Recruitment Rules for Headmaster, Vice Principal were approved by the State Cabinet.

State Cabinet approved the proposal for relaxation of promotion ratio of direct recruitment and promotional post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (EG) in the department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

The proposal for Amendment of recruitment Rules to the post of Assistant Audit Officer in the Directorate of Audit & Pensions, Department of Finance, Planning and Investment got approved by the Cabinet.

In a bid to strengthen the Human Resource Capital with technical knowhow in the department of transport, the State Cabinet gave positive nod for creation of 10 posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector and 10 posts of LDC cum Computer Operator (skilled) in the Directorate of Transport, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.