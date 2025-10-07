Arunachal Cabinet Holds ‘Aapke Dwar’ Meeting in Miao; Major Administrative and Infrastructure Boost for Changlang District

MIO- In a major step toward decentralized governance and inclusive regional development, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, convened its ‘Cabinet Aapke Dwar’ meeting at Miao in Changlang district, announcing several landmark decisions aimed at improving administrative efficiency and infrastructure growth across the region.

The Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative—an innovative governance outreach model—ensures that the State Cabinet holds meetings in different districts, bringing top-level decision-making closer to the people and focusing on district-specific needs and priorities.

Major Administrative Upgradations in Changlang District

In a bid to enhance administrative accessibility and strengthen public service delivery, the Cabinet approved several key upgradations:

Khimiyang EAC Headquarters upgraded to ADC Headquarters (Independent) with jurisdiction over Kantang Circle.

Yatdam EAC Headquarters upgraded to SDO Headquarters.

Creation of a new Administrative Circle Headquarters at Rajanagar, covering 25 villages under Bordumsa Sub-Division.

These decisions are expected to bring government services closer to remote areas, reduce administrative burden, and improve governance outcomes for citizens in the district.

Infrastructure Development Projects Announced

The Chief Minister also announced a series of infrastructure projects aimed at accelerating district-level development and improving essential public facilities:

Establishment of a Fire Station at Bordumsa.

Construction of a Circuit House and an Open Stadium at Changlang District Headquarters.

Construction of a Motorable Bridge over the Noa-Dihing River, connecting Miao to Pisi village (TVS area).

Flood protection works at ITI Balinong.

Establishment of a Power Section at Kantang Circle.

Infrastructure development for RWD Division (Jairampur) including new office and staff accommodation.

₹8 Crore Boost for Miao Sub-Division Infrastructure

To further strengthen the administrative setup of Miao Sub-Division, the Cabinet approved projects worth ₹8 crore, which include:

Sl. No. Description of Work Budget (₹ in Lakhs) 1 Extension/Additional Room at ADC Office, Miao 150 2 Type-V (ADC Bungalow) – 1 No. 75 3 Type-IV Quarters – 5 Nos. (for SDO, AC & COs) 275 4 Type-II Quarters – G+1 (12 Units) 300 Total ₹800 Lakhs (₹8 Cr)

Focus on Inclusive Development

Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized that the decisions taken at Miao reflect his government’s commitment to equitable growth and efficient service delivery. “Our goal is to ensure that every corner of Arunachal receives equal attention and opportunities for development. Cabinet Aapke Dwar is about taking governance to the grassroots,” he said.

The meeting witnessed participation from Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials, and local representatives, underscoring the administration’s hands-on approach to district-level development planning.

With the latest decisions, Changlang district is poised for a major transformation in both governance infrastructure and essential civic facilities, aligning with the government’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

State Sports Academy, Miao – Phase II

The Cabinet also approved Phase-II infrastructure development of the State Sports Academy at Miao with a total investment of ₹130 crore, underscoring the Government’s commitment to promote sports and nurture young talent in the region.