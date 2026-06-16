Arunachal Cabinet Extends Age Relaxation for APPSC Aspirants Affected by Exam Delays

ITANAGAR — In a move aimed at addressing concerns arising from delayed recruitment examinations, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved a further one-year extension of the one-time upper age relaxation for candidates who had applied for recruitment examinations advertised by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in 2022.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and is intended to provide relief to candidates who became ineligible for recruitment opportunities due to delays in the conduct of examinations.

According to the government, the extension applies specifically to candidates who had applied for APPSC examinations advertised in 2022 and whose eligibility was affected by circumstances beyond their control as recruitment schedules were delayed.

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The Cabinet noted that many aspirants had prepared for competitive examinations within the prescribed age limits but subsequently faced uncertainty when examination timelines were postponed. The latest decision seeks to ensure that such candidates are not disadvantaged because of administrative delays.

Government recruitment examinations remain one of the most sought-after career pathways for educated youth in Arunachal Pradesh, with APPSC examinations attracting a large number of applicants each year for various administrative and departmental positions.

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The age relaxation measure is being viewed as a relief mechanism for affected aspirants, many of whom had expressed concerns over the possibility of losing eligibility despite having applied within the prescribed recruitment period.

The Cabinet stated that the decision reflects the government’s commitment to protecting the interests of deserving candidates and ensuring fairness in the recruitment process.

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Observers note that delays in recruitment examinations can have significant implications for candidates, particularly those approaching upper age limits, as eligibility criteria often determine whether aspirants can continue competing for public service positions.

By extending the relaxation period, the government aims to provide affected candidates with an additional opportunity to participate in the recruitment process and compete on equal terms.

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The decision is expected to be welcomed by aspirants and student organisations that have repeatedly raised concerns regarding recruitment delays and their impact on career opportunities.

Officials indicated that the measure is a one-time relief provision linked to the specific circumstances surrounding recruitment examinations advertised in 2022.

The Cabinet expressed hope that the decision would help address legitimate concerns of candidates while reinforcing confidence in the state’s recruitment system.