Arunachal: Cabinet decides to amend APSSB Rules 2018 

Recruitment rules to the post of Sub Fire Officer in the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Rules 2024 also got approved by the Cabinet.

Last Updated: September 16, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-   In order to bring more transparency in selection of Meritorious Sports Persons and to remove any ambiguity in following the policy guidelines of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Govt of India it has been decided to associate the APSSB in the selection process.

Accordingly, the State Cabinet decided to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Rules, 2018. (APSSB Rules 2018). The decision has taken in today’s cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet approved for Amendment of Minimum Qualifying Marks for Recruitment to Group-A, B and C posts and Common Examination Scheme (for Group-C posts) Rules 2023. As per reservation policy, 10 % of Group C posts (Direct Recruitment) are reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

Many posts reserved for Ex-Servicemen are vacant, as in many occasions the candidates belonging to Ex-Servicemen category does not qualify the minimum qualifying marks fixed by the Recruiting Agency/ State Government.

To resolve the issue, the Cabinet approved the proposal for amendment of minimum qualifying marks for recruitment of ex-servicemen in Group C posts in line of APST candidates and PwBD candidates.

Also Read- Cabinet approves 24 Action points a part of the “Reforms 3.0” journey

The proposals for amendment of Senior Research Assistant Recruitment Rules and framing of Recruitment Rules to the posts of Deputy Director (Faculty) of Administrative Training Institute got approved by the Cabinet today.

The Cabinet also approved for amending Public Prosecutor, Additional Public Prosecutor and Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group A, Gazetted (non-ministerial) Rules 2023.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Duyir Ete crowned 2nd Runner-up at Miss Global World 2024

The New Criminal Laws i.e. BharatiyaNagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam2023 which replace the Cr. PC 1973, the IPC 1860 and the Indian Evidence Act 1872 has come into force with effect from 1st July 2024 has necessitated for changes in the syllabus for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor, hence the amendment. ​

Recruitment rules to the post of Sub Fire Officer in the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Rules 2024 also got approved by the Cabinet.

