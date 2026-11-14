Arunachal Cabinet Clears New Land Framework for Hollongi Aero City Development﻿

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved a new land management framework aimed at facilitating the planned development of the proposed Hollongi Aero City, opening the way for private investment and organised development around the airport area.

The State Cabinet approved the “Arunachal Pradesh Airport Development Authority Land Disposal Rules, 2026” under the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Development Authority Act, 2026. The Rules are made to establish a comprehensive legal framework for the transparent, efficient and sustainable disposal and management of land vested in the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Development Authority.

The Cabinet decision provides for a leasehold-based land system, under which public ownership of land will be retained while eligible investors and developers can participate in the development of the area.

The new framework is expected to support the development of Hollongi Aero City as a planned urban and economic hub linked to the airport and surrounding infrastructure.

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Public Ownership to Be Retained

A key feature of the new policy is the retention of public ownership of land.

Instead of transferring land ownership, the proposed framework will operate through a leasehold system, allowing land to be made available for development while ensuring that ownership remains with the government.

The Cabinet-approved rules also provide for mechanisms such as revenue-sharing leases and digital land disposal, according to the Cabinet release.

The approach is aimed at creating a structured system for land management while attracting investment for future development.

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Focus on Investment and Planned Development

The proposed Hollongi Aero City is expected to create opportunities across several sectors, including commercial, residential, institutional, logistics and hospitality development.

The Cabinet decision is therefore significant not only from a land management perspective but also for its potential role in supporting economic activity around the airport region.

With the development of an organised Aero City, the government aims to create infrastructure capable of attracting businesses and investment linked to aviation, tourism, logistics and other emerging sectors.

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Rehabilitation Measures Included

The new land framework also includes provisions related to rehabilitation, indicating an attempt to address the wider social dimensions associated with land development and urban expansion.

As major infrastructure and commercial development takes shape around the airport, the effectiveness of rehabilitation and land management measures will be an important factor in determining the long-term success of the project.

A Major Step Towards Future Urban Development

The Cabinet approval represents an important policy step towards transforming the Hollongi airport region into a planned development zone.

The proposed Aero City could potentially emerge as a new centre for commercial activity, hospitality, logistics and other airport-linked services.

However, the scale and pace of development will depend on the implementation of the new rules, investor participation, infrastructure development and the government’s ability to ensure transparent and planned land management.

The Cabinet’s decision nevertheless establishes an important framework for the next stage of the Hollongi Aero City project, with the government seeking to combine public ownership of land with private investment and structured urban development.