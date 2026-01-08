Arunachal Cabinet clears major health, safety reforms

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet, in its first meeting of 2026, held on January 8 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved a series of policy decisions aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery, public safety, education, urban governance, environmental conservation and employment generation in the state.

Healthcare Strengthening

The Cabinet approved engaging HLL Lifecare Ltd, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to create diagnostic infrastructure in 256 Sub-Centres, 82 Primary Health Centres, 25 Community Health Centres and 64 Block Public Health Units under the 15th Finance Commission Health Grants.

As part of the initiative, HLL Lifecare Ltd will also implement a Laboratory Management Information System (LMIS) across all health facilities, including medical colleges, general and district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and sub-centres. The digital system aims to streamline laboratory supply chains, logistics and inventory management to improve service quality.

The Cabinet noted that tele-radiology CT scan services implemented through HLL Lifecare Ltd in Aalo, Bomdila, Khonsa, Namsai, Tawang, Tezu, Yingkiong and Ziro have already benefited nearly 12,000 patients. To further strengthen diagnostic services, HLL Lifecare Ltd was approved to facilitate Atomic Energy Regulatory Board certification for all general and district hospitals and CHCs.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved procurement of 40 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) under the Vibrant Villages Programme, funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs, with operational costs supported under the National Health Mission. The MMUs will serve 455 Vibrant Villages across 11 border districts, providing OPD services, maternal and child healthcare, elderly care, diagnostics including portable AI-enabled X-ray, medicines, tele-consultation and referral support.

Home, Fire and Emergency Services

To address rising fire incidents and disaster response needs, the Cabinet approved the proposal to enact the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2025, replacing the existing 1991 Act. The Bill will be tabled in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The Cabinet also approved special grade promotions for Fire and Emergency Services personnel on completion of 15, 20 and 30 years of service, benefiting 142 personnel, and sanctioned 91 new posts for seven sub-jails to strengthen prison administration.

Education and Youth Employment

In the education sector, the Cabinet approved creation of 58 posts, including 32 Assistant Professor posts, for Government Model Degree Colleges at Piyong (Namsai) and Kanubari (Longding) to commence academic activities. An additional 12 Assistant Professor posts were approved for introducing Sociology, Commerce and Mass Communication courses in select government colleges.

Urban Governance

The Cabinet approved the creation of a Directorate of Urban Local Bodies under the Department of Urban Affairs, in line with the 74th Constitutional Amendment, to strengthen coordination and governance of urban local bodies.

Environment and Wildlife Conservation

To address cadre stagnation, the Cabinet approved a one-time relaxation of residency requirements under the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Service Rules, 2019, benefiting 48 APFS officers directly and around 60 frontline forest officers indirectly.

It also approved Recruitment Rules for the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) for Pakke, Namdapha and Kamlang Tiger Reserves, paving the way for recruitment to 324 Special Tiger Guard posts and strengthening anti-poaching measures under Project Tiger.

Reaffirming its priorities, the Cabinet reiterated the state government’s commitment to good governance, inclusive development, environmental protection and employment generation.