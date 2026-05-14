Arunachal Cabinet Clears Exam Safeguard Rules, Key Reforms

ITANAGAR- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday approved a series of major policy, governance, administrative, and welfare-related decisions during a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Pema Khandu.

The Cabinet deliberated on multiple issues concerning recruitment reforms, urban governance, public examination safeguards, horticulture promotion, financial management, welfare measures, and service-related matters across various departments.

One of the key decisions was the approval of the “Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Rules, 2026,” aimed at strengthening safeguards against question paper leaks and unfair practices in recruitment examinations conducted by various state agencies. The Rules operationalise provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024 and provide mechanisms for monitoring, reporting, and examination administration.

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The Cabinet also approved amendments to recruitment rules for Administrative Officers, Chief Engineers, Assistant Auditors, and prison administration personnel in order to streamline recruitment processes and update service conditions in line with present administrative requirements.

In the Agriculture Department, amendments were approved for the Planning Officer Group ‘B’ Recruitment Rules, 1998, which will now be known as the General Arunachal Service “Planning Officer Group ‘B’, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Rules, 2026.” The revisions relate to pay scale, promotion criteria, and consultation procedures with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The Cabinet further approved recruitment rules for 20 newly created Group-C posts under the Department of Land Management, including Computer Assistant and Senior Computer Assistant positions.

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In a major boost to horticulture and agro-tourism, the Cabinet approved the notification of the Pineapple Expo at Bagra in West Siang district as an annual business event under the Department of Horticulture. The initiative aims to promote horticultural production, branding of “Bagra Pineapple,” food processing, and youth entrepreneurship while encouraging agro-tourism and cultural tourism.

The Cabinet also approved the merger of the lone Compounder post under the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa with the Pharmacist cadre under the Directorate of Health Services, primarily to remove pay anomalies and ensure compliance with the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

In another important decision, the government granted a one-time exemption from Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for eligible candidates who had already qualified the physical tests during the 2025 constable recruitment process conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board. The Cabinet clarified that the exemption would not serve as a precedent for future recruitments.

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In the urban affairs sector, the Cabinet approved the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Rules, 2026, intended to operationalise provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Act, 2022 and create a transparent and accountable rental housing system. The Rules provide for the establishment of Rent Authorities, Rent Courts, and Rent Tribunals, along with procedures relating to tenancy agreements, security deposits, dispute resolution, and regulation of rental properties.

The Cabinet also deliberated on the proposed “Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Development Authority Bill, 2026,” which seeks to strengthen planned urban development around airport areas including the Hollongi region adjoining Donyi Polo Airport, as well as Tezu and Pasighat. The proposed legislation aims to incorporate modern urban planning concepts such as land pooling and sustainable aero-city development models.

In recognition of gallantry and sacrifice by armed forces personnel from the state, the Cabinet approved enhancement of cash grants for recipients of selected gallantry awards. The grant for Param Vir Chakra awardees has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, while Ashok Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra recipients will receive Rs 50 lakh instead of the earlier Rs 30 lakh.

The Cabinet also approved recruitment rules for newly created posts of Principals and Wardens for nursing colleges and ANM schools under the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Additionally, a committee has been constituted to examine the feasibility of upgrading five ANM schools into GNM institutes.

The State Government also approved modifications to the guidelines governing financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to ensure timely welfare support to citizens.

The Cabinet further announced a series of austerity measures following an appeal made by Narendra Modi. These include a one-year ban on foreign travel by ministers and government officials, a 50 percent reduction in official convoys, adoption of a “virtual first” meeting policy, restrictions on new vehicle procurement, promotion of paperless governance through e-office systems, energy-saving measures, and encouragement of organic farming and “Buy Swadeshi, Buy Local” initiatives.