Arunachal Cabinet clears Advocates Protection Bill, 2026

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved the Arunachal Pradesh Advocates Protection Bill (Act), 2026, a proposed legislation aimed at safeguarding the lives and property of advocates practicing in the state. If enacted, it will become the first law in Arunachal Pradesh specifically providing legal protection to advocates.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as part of a series of governance and legal reforms approved by the Cabinet.

According to the Cabinet, the proposed legislation is intended to act as a deterrent against threats, violence and other offences targeting members of the legal profession while enabling advocates to discharge their professional responsibilities without fear or intimidation.

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While the Cabinet release does not specify the detailed provisions of the proposed Bill, it states that the legislation is designed to provide protection to the lives and properties of advocates practicing within Arunachal Pradesh. The Bill will require legislative approval before it comes into force.

The Cabinet also approved the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, High Court Legal Services Committee and District Legal Services Authority (Officers and Employees) Service Rules, 2026, aimed at strengthening the administrative framework of legal services institutions in the state.

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In addition, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Junior Librarian (Law) Recruitment Rules, 2020, as part of the broader package of legal and administrative reforms.

Across India, several states have debated or introduced legislation to provide legal protection to advocates in response to concerns raised by bar associations over incidents of assault, intimidation and obstruction of professional duties.

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The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet’s approval of the proposed legislation reflects a similar policy approach aimed at strengthening institutional safeguards for the legal fraternity.

The Bill will now be taken through the legislative process before becoming law. Once enacted, it is expected to provide a statutory framework for the protection of advocates practicing across Arunachal Pradesh.