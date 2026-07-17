Arunachal Cabinet approves ₹7,834 crore development package for roads, power, education and rural connectivity

ITANAGAR- In one of its biggest development decisions in recent years, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a cumulative investment of ₹7,834 crore for the implementation of four major Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Schemes between 2026 and 2029, aimed at strengthening road connectivity, power infrastructure, school education and rural development across the state.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, said the investment package is intended to build on the development gains of the past decade by improving the ease of living for citizens while also enhancing the ease of doing business in Arunachal Pradesh.

A major share of the investment—₹2,334 crore—has been earmarked for Phase II of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Road Development Plan (CMCSRDP). The programme will focus on upgrading roads in district headquarters, township roads, DC/ADC/SDO headquarters and improving as well as decongesting roads in the Capital Complex. The Cabinet also directed that the remaining projects under Phase I be completed by March 2027, noting that 62 out of 67 sanctioned road and bridge projects have already been completed.

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To improve connectivity in remote areas, the Cabinet approved an additional ₹2,000 crore for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme (CMCSRRDP) over the next three years. The scheme aims to construct roads and bridges providing all-weather connectivity to habitations that remain outside the coverage of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The Cabinet also approved another ₹2,000 crore under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Power Development Programme (CMCSPDP) to modernise the state’s electricity infrastructure. The programme seeks to upgrade critical power backbone infrastructure, improve the reliability of household power supply and reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses to 18 per cent by March 2029 through a phased implementation plan.

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In the education sector, the Cabinet sanctioned ₹1,500 crore for Phase II of Mission Shikshit Arunachal covering the period 2026–29. The second phase will focus on addressing infrastructure gaps in schools that are yet to be covered, strengthening teacher training and capacity building, and expanding real-time monitoring through the Arunachal Vidya Nidhi (AVN) platform to improve learning outcomes. The Cabinet noted that Phase I had already seen an investment of ₹3,112.50 crore in school infrastructure between 2023 and 2026.

According to the Cabinet, the combined investment of ₹7,834 crore will converge existing Central and State schemes while addressing critical infrastructure gaps in roads, power and education. The government described it as one of the largest public investment initiatives undertaken by the Pema Khandu government in recent years to accelerate infrastructure development and improve public service delivery across Arunachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet said the comprehensive package is expected to support balanced regional development, strengthen connectivity, improve access to quality public services and create a stronger foundation for long-term economic growth across the state.