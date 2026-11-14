Arunachal Cabinet Approves Rs 1,500-Crore Mission Shikshit Arunachal

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the implementation of Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029, paving the way for a major expansion and upgradation of school infrastructure across the state.

The Mission carries an indicative financial outlay of ₹1,500 crore for the period from 2026–27 to 2028–29 and aims to strengthen essential educational infrastructure, including classrooms, school buildings, hostels and teachers’ quarters.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, which approved a series of measures covering education, sports, administrative reforms, ease of living and ease of doing business.

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Focus on Saturation of Essential School Infrastructure

The second phase of Mission Shikshit Arunachal will build on the infrastructure created during the first phase and introduce a more structured mechanism for identifying, prioritising and implementing projects.

According to the Cabinet release, the new phase will focus on achieving saturation coverage of essential educational infrastructure through district-based project identification and prioritisation.

The implementation process will also include digital tracking, geo-tagging, financial audits and third-party verification, with the objective of strengthening transparency and accountability in the execution of projects.

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First Phase Upgraded More Than 800 Schools

The Mission builds on the work already undertaken during its first phase, under which more than 800 schools were upgraded.

The first phase involved an investment of ₹3,612 crore and included the development of more than 120 hostels, 152 science laboratories and 159 libraries, according to the Cabinet release.

The latest Cabinet decision signals the government’s intention to continue strengthening educational infrastructure through a more systematic and technology-supported implementation framework.

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School as the Unit for Integrated Planning

A key feature of Mission Shikshit Arunachal is the approach of treating the school as the unit for integrated planning.

Rather than focusing only on individual infrastructure components, the Mission aims to address core requirements such as classrooms, buildings, residential facilities and teachers’ accommodation as part of a broader planning process.

The district-based approach is also expected to help identify infrastructure gaps and prioritise projects according to local requirements.

Focus on Quality Education and Learning Outcomes

Beyond physical infrastructure, the Mission is linked to the broader objective of improving access to quality education and strengthening learning outcomes for students.

The Cabinet release said the initiative reflects the State Government’s commitment to building a Shikshit Arunachal and aligns with the larger national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The success of the next phase will depend not only on the scale of investment but also on effective project execution, monitoring and the ability to ensure that upgraded infrastructure reaches schools with the greatest need.

With the approval of the SOP, Mission Shikshit Arunachal is set to enter its next phase, placing school infrastructure at the centre of the state’s long-term education development strategy.