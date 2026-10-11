Arunachal Cabinet Approves Renaming of Three Educational Institutions﻿

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has approved the renaming of three government educational institutions in the state, including a college in Seppa and two institutions in Daporijo.

According to the Cabinet release issued on October 11, Government College, Seppa, in East Kameng district, will be renamed Donglo Sonam Government College, Wessang. The decision recognises Late Donglo Sonam, whom the release credits with contributing to the growth and development of East Kameng district and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet also approved new names for two government educational institutions in Daporijo.

Government Higher Secondary School, Daporijo, will be renamed Lt. Punji Mara Government Higher Secondary School, Daporijo.

Meanwhile, Government Model Degree College, Daporijo, will be renamed Popak Bage Government Model Degree College, Reempu Yorlo.

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Recognition through educational institutions

The three decisions form part of the Cabinet’s wider set of administrative and institutional measures announced on October 11.

Renaming public educational institutions after individuals can serve as a formal recognition of their contributions and preserve their names in local public life. In the case of Donglo Sonam, the Cabinet release specifically refers to his contribution to the development of East Kameng district and the state.

The release, however, does not provide detailed biographical information about Lt. Punji Mara or Popak Bage. Further information from the state government or relevant departments would help establish the background and contributions associated with these two names.

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Focus on local identity

The renaming decisions concern institutions in two locations: Seppa in East Kameng district and Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district. They also bring together a college, a higher secondary school and a government model degree college under the Cabinet’s decision.

The release does not specify when the new names will formally take effect, whether new signage and official records will be updated immediately, or whether any further administrative notifications are required.

The concerned departments are expected to provide the necessary implementation details.

The Cabinet’s approvals mark a formal step towards renaming the three institutions. The next stage will be the administrative implementation of the decisions by the relevant authorities.