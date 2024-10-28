ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Cabinet approves renaming of SIC to ABC and Naharlagun RS to Itanagar RS

The State Cabinet that met on Monday under Chief Minister Pema Khandu made this landmark decisions.

Last Updated: October 28, 2024
ITANAGAR-  The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet gave approval to change the nomenclature of Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and renaming of Naharlagun Railway Station to Itanagar Railway Station.

The State Cabinet that met on Monday under Chief Minister Pema Khandu made this landmark decisions. Khandu chaired the cabinet from Tawang.

In  a landmark decision, the state Cabinet gave approval to change the nomenclature of Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to curb and check all sort of corruption in the state.

SIC being the premier investigating agency of the state and undertakes investigations into all major cases, the change of nomenclature signals clear intention of the Government that there will be a check on corruption and ACB will make sure that the corrupt are caught and punished.

Cabinet further approved renaming of Naharlagun Railway Station to Itanagar Railway Station and recommended the same to Government of India for consideration.

This move of the State Cabinet will benefit travellers who seamlessly plan their visit to the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

