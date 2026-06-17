Arunachal Cabinet Approves Regularisation of 74 RMSA Teachers

ITANAGAR — In a significant relief for contractual teachers, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the regularisation of 74 erstwhile Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), providing long-awaited service security to eligible educators serving in the state’s secondary education sector.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as part of a series of measures aimed at strengthening governance, public services and the education sector.

According to the Cabinet decision, the government has approved relaxation of the relevant Recruitment Rules to facilitate the regularisation of contractual services of eligible RMSA teachers against 74 existing resultant vacancies under the promotion quota of Secondary Education.

The regularisation process will be carried out through a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), ensuring that eligible candidates are considered under the approved framework.

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Officials stated that the decision addresses a long-standing concern among contractual teachers who have been serving in the education system for several years while awaiting greater service stability and career security.

The Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, a centrally sponsored programme aimed at improving access to secondary education, played a key role in expanding educational infrastructure and teaching capacity across the country. Many teachers recruited under the programme continued to serve on contractual arrangements even after years of service.

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The Cabinet observed that regularisation would not only provide job security to the affected teachers but also contribute to the stability of the state’s education workforce.

Education experts have often argued that continuity in teaching staff is an important factor in improving learning outcomes, institutional development and classroom effectiveness. Permanent appointments can also help schools retain experienced teachers and reduce uncertainties associated with contractual employment.

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The government stated that the decision would strengthen the delivery of secondary education by ensuring that experienced teachers continue to contribute to the school system under a more secure service framework.

As part of the approved proposal, the corresponding contractual RMSA posts will be treated as dying posts upon regularisation, allowing the transition to take place within the existing staffing structure.

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The Cabinet expressed confidence that the move would boost teacher morale while supporting broader efforts to improve educational outcomes across Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision is expected to be welcomed by the teaching community, which has repeatedly highlighted the need for service security and career progression opportunities for educators working under contractual arrangements.