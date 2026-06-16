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Arunachal Cabinet Approves MSME Ordinance to Simplify Business Operations and Boost Investment

The proposed ordinance seeks to reduce compliance burdens, promote entrepreneurship, attract investment and create employment opportunities through a simplified regulatory framework for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Last Updated: 16/06/2026
2 minutes read
Arunachal Cabinet Approves MSME Ordinance to Simplify Business Operations and Boost Investment

ITANAGAR — In a significant policy reform aimed at improving the business environment in Arunachal Pradesh, the State Cabinet on Tuesday approved the promulgation of the Arunachal Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Ordinance, 2026.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The ordinance is expected to be placed before the Legislative Assembly for enactment at a later stage.

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According to the Cabinet, the proposed legislation seeks to simplify the process of establishing and operating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by reducing regulatory burdens and streamlining compliance requirements. A key feature of the ordinance is the introduction of a self-declaration mechanism, which would allow eligible enterprises to commence operations while remaining subject to applicable laws and regulations.

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The reform comes amid broader efforts by the State Government to improve the ease of doing business and attract greater private investment. Officials indicated that cumbersome approval processes and regulatory compliance requirements have often been cited as barriers to entrepreneurship, particularly for first-generation business owners and small enterprises.

By reducing procedural hurdles, the government expects the ordinance to encourage entrepreneurial activity, support local enterprise development and generate employment opportunities across the state. The initiative is also intended to contribute to industrial growth by creating a more predictable and business-friendly regulatory environment.

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The ordinance forms part of a wider agenda of economic reforms undertaken by the state government in recent years. Alongside measures to strengthen infrastructure, digital governance and investment facilitation, the government has sought to position entrepreneurship as a key driver of economic development and job creation.

Industry observers note that MSMEs play a crucial role in regional economies by providing employment, fostering innovation and supporting local value chains. Simplified compliance systems are increasingly being adopted across states as governments seek to reduce administrative burdens and improve the investment climate.

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The Cabinet expressed confidence that the ordinance would help strengthen the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and create new opportunities for aspiring business owners, particularly in emerging sectors where smaller enterprises often play a leading role.

If enacted, the ordinance is expected to become a cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh’s efforts to enhance industrial competitiveness, attract investment and support sustainable economic growth.

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Last Updated: 16/06/2026
2 minutes read
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