Arunachal Cabinet Approves Landmark Youth Policy, Social Security Reforms, and Education Boost

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister, has approved a series of transformative measures aimed at empowering youth, strengthening social security, upgrading educational infrastructure, and reforming recruitment rules across departments.

A major highlight was the launch of the Arunachal Pradesh State Youth Policy 2025, an action-oriented framework built around nine Youth Development Goals (YDGs). These focus on quality education, sustainable employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, healthy lifestyles, leadership, arts and culture, sports, adventure tourism, heritage conservation, and inclusive social engagement.

The policy emphasizes a collaborative approach involving government bodies, NGOs, community organizations, and youth groups.

In a significant social welfare decision, the Cabinet relaxed eligibility under the Chief Minister Disability Pension scheme, removing the minimum age limit and reducing the required disability percentage from 70% to 40%, thereby expanding coverage for the Divyangjan community.

The education sector also received a boost with the creation of 18 posts for the science stream at Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki, including 10 Assistant Professors, 4 Laboratory Assistants, and 4 MTS staff. Additionally, five new Principal posts were sanctioned for government colleges in Geku, Basar, Palin, Roing, and Tawang.

Recruitment reforms were cleared for positions in the Animal Husbandry Department, with revised age limits, updated qualifications, and streamlined selection procedures. The 1999 rules for Statistical Inspector and Marketing Inspector posts have been replaced with the 2024 Agriculture Statistical Inspector Group-C Recruitment Rules, enabling direct recruitment of statistical graduates.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Service Rules, 2019, and the Range Forest Officer Recruitment Rules, 2019, aimed at strengthening environmental governance. Furthermore, the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority Rules 2025 were sanctioned to ensure uniform operational procedures, safeguard data protection, and uphold transparency.

Members were also briefed on the upcoming inauguration of the new Court Building of the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, scheduled for August 10, 2025 — a move expected to enhance judicial efficiency and access to justice in the state.

These decisions collectively underscore the government’s vision of inclusive governance, youth empowerment, academic growth, and administrative transparency.