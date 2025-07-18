Arunachal Cabinet Approves Key Reforms in Education, Security, Child Protection, and Civil Aviation

ITANAGAR- In a major policy push, the Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, convened in Itanagar and approved several key decisions aimed at bolstering governance, education, internal security, and welfare.

Boost to Technical Education

The Cabinet approved the creation of 34 teaching and non-teaching posts for the upcoming Government Engineering College in Toru, Papum Pare district — a significant move to promote technical education and skill development among the youth.

6th IR Battalion Sanctioned

To strengthen internal security, the Cabinet cleared the proposal to raise the 6th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn). This will enhance state-level policing, reduce dependence on central forces, and create job opportunities for local youth.

Child Protection Strengthened under POCSO

Model Guidelines for Support Persons under Section 39 of the POCSO Act, 2012 were adopted, with state-specific adjustments. These guidelines mandate one trained support person per 10 cases to help child victims during pre-trial and trial stages.

Fair Allotment of Government Quarters

To promote transparency and prevent misuse, new guidelines for the allotment of General Pool Government Quarters in Itanagar and district headquarters were approved.

Prosecution & Forensic Services Revamped

The Cabinet created:

3 Deputy Director (Prosecution) posts

10 Assistant Director (Prosecution) posts

18 clerical staff for the Directorate of Prosecution

Pay structures and designations were also revised to ensure parity.

In the Directorate of Forensic Science, the Cabinet approved changes in Recruitment Rules, pay structures, and nomenclature for Scientist and Lab Assistant roles at PTC Banderdewa.

Civil Aviation and Animal Health

To expand civil aviation services in the state, the Cabinet sanctioned 10 new posts in the Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Also, Veterinary Officer posts have been transferred from the Rural Development Department to the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development (AHV&DD) to streamline services.

These reforms reflect Arunachal Pradesh Government’s continued commitment to modern governance, employment generation, youth empowerment, and citizen-centric public service delivery.