Arunachal Cabinet Approves Key Governance Reforms

ITANAGAR: The State Cabinet headed by Pema Khandu on Monday approved a series of proposals aimed at strengthening governance, enhancing public service delivery, promoting transparency and addressing employee welfare concerns across departments.

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved the creation of 15 new posts under the Arunachal Pradesh Finance & Accounts Service cadre in the Department of Finance, Planning & Investment. The sanctioned posts include five Senior Finance & Accounts Officers (SFAO) and ten Finance & Accounts Officers (FAO)/Treasury Officers (TO). Officials stated that the move is intended to augment financial administration and improve fiscal management in the state.

In the Department of Civil Aviation, the Cabinet approved the upgradation of Grade Pay for the post of Charge-man, in line with the recommendations of the High-Level Standing Committee on Pay Anomaly. The decision addresses long-standing concerns regarding pay disparities.

The Cabinet also cleared the “Draft Arunachal Pradesh Press Accreditation Rules, 2025,” aimed at streamlining the accreditation process for journalists and media professionals. The proposed rules seek to introduce greater transparency, professional standards, ethical practices and updated regulatory frameworks in line with contemporary media requirements.

Pay parity was granted for Inspectors (JICS/JACS and SICS/SACS) in the Department of Cooperation, based on recommendations of the High-Level Standing Committee on Pay Anomalies. The measure ensures parity with analogous posts in other state departments.

In the health sector, the Cabinet approved the notification of Recruitment Rules for the post of Deputy Drugs Controller (DDC), Group-A (Non-Ministerial), in the Department of Health & Family Welfare. The move is expected to strengthen the state’s Drugs Regulatory Authority and improve oversight of pharmaceutical standards.

Additionally, the Council of Ministers approved the framing of Recruitment Rules for the post of Senior Food Safety Officer, Group-A (Gazetted, Non-Ministerial), superseding earlier rules notified in 2005. The amendment aligns the state’s regulatory framework with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and incorporates provisions in accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Officials indicated that the decisions reflect the government’s broader objective of institutional strengthening, administrative efficiency and regulatory modernization. Further notifications are expected to be issued by the concerned departments in due course.