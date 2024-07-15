Arunachal: Cabinet approves enactment of Arunachal Pradesh Examination Act 2024

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has approved the enactment of new Arunachal Pradesh Examination Act 2024 and approved a draft bill with stringent penalties to prevent malpractices in recruitment exams. The Cabinet also integrated 13 categories of posts in the APSSB into the common cadre of state services.

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet met on Monday under Chief Minister Pema Khandu made several landmark decisions including enactment of “The Arunachal Pradesh Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act 2024” in order to prevent and curb the offences related to leakage of question papers and other malpractices during the recruitment examinations conducted by various recruitment agencies.

The draft bill which incorporates stringent penalties and imprisonment with imposition of fine up to one crore shall be tabled in the ensuing second session of the 8thArunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly commencing from 19th July next for discussion and passage of the same.

The bill after becoming an Act will ensure free and fair selection process of all posts under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and detect mal practices.

The Cabinet further approved the proposal for encadrement of 13 various categories of posts of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) into common cadre of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service and Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Service Common Cadre.

This move was necessitated to bring proper and systematic human resource management in the APSSB for free and fair recruitment process.

It is noteworthy that the State Government had already encadred and merged all categories of posts of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission into common cadre of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat Service and postings were done accordingly.

This decision will enable officers from APCS and APSS to be transferred in APSSB on tenure basis for a period of 3 years.

The Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers were briefed by the Director General of Police (DGP), IG L&O, Secretary Home and the Superintendent of Police (SP) Capital on the salient features and implementation strategy of the 3 new criminal laws.

The officers highlighted key reforms aimed at enhancing public safety and streamlining legal procedures.

They discussed the phased implementation plan, training programs for law enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and monitoring mechanisms.

The Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers provided valuable inputs, underscoring the importance of a coordinated approach for the successful adoption of these reforms.