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Arunachal Cabinet Approves Cooperation Policy 2026 to Strengthen Rural Economy

The policy aims to strengthen cooperative institutions, improve digital governance, enhance market access for farmers and promote inclusive economic growth across Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 16/06/2026
2 minutes read
Arunachal Cabinet Approves Cooperation Policy 2026 to Strengthen Rural Economy

ITANAGAR — The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Policy, 2026, a new framework aimed at revitalising cooperative institutions, strengthening rural livelihoods and expanding economic opportunities across the state.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as part of a broader package of reforms intended to accelerate economic development and improve public service delivery.

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According to the government, the new policy has been formulated in alignment with the National Cooperation Policy, 2025 and seeks to modernise the cooperative sector while improving its contribution to the state’s economy.

Cooperative institutions play a significant role in supporting farmers, self-help groups, producers, artisans and rural communities by facilitating access to markets, credit, inputs and collective economic activities. However, many cooperatives across the country have faced challenges related to governance, financial sustainability and market competitiveness.

Also Read- Cabinet Approves ₹2,000-Crore Rural Roads Programme to Connect Unserved Villages

The newly approved policy seeks to address these challenges through institutional strengthening, improved governance mechanisms and the adoption of digital systems aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency.

A key objective of the policy is to improve market access for agriculture and allied sectors. Officials stated that stronger cooperative networks can help producers aggregate goods, access larger markets and improve returns from agricultural and allied activities.

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The government also aims to expand the role of cooperatives in sectors such as horticulture, livestock, fisheries and other rural enterprises that contribute significantly to livelihoods in Arunachal Pradesh.

Digital governance has emerged as another major focus area of the policy. By strengthening technological systems and improving management practices, the government expects cooperative institutions to become more accountable, efficient and responsive to member needs.

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The Cabinet noted that cooperative development can play an important role in promoting inclusive growth by enabling small producers and community-based enterprises to participate more effectively in economic activities.

The policy is also expected to support the state’s broader efforts to diversify economic opportunities, reduce rural vulnerabilities and strengthen local value chains through collective enterprise models.

Also Read-  Arunachal Cabinet Approves MSME Ordinance to Simplify Business Operations and Boost Investment

Experts often view cooperatives as an important mechanism for addressing challenges faced by small producers, particularly in geographically dispersed regions where access to markets and services can be limited.

Government officials expressed confidence that the new policy will help unlock the economic potential of the state while creating a more resilient and sustainable framework for community-driven development.

The Cabinet stated that the policy reflects its commitment to fostering inclusive growth and ensuring that the benefits of development reach rural communities across Arunachal Pradesh.

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Last Updated: 16/06/2026
2 minutes read
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