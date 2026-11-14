Arunachal Cabinet Approves CM-STARS Scheme for Medal-Winning Athletes

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the launch of the Chief Minister’s Sports Talent Appointment and Recognition Scheme (CM-STARS), a major initiative aimed at providing direct government employment opportunities to athletes who win medals at some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

The scheme will provide direct government employment to medal-winning athletes at the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games and Commonwealth Games through amendments to the Arunachal Sports Policy, 2017.

The decision is aimed at recognising sporting excellence while also providing greater career security to successful athletes from the state.

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A Major Career Security Boost for Athletes

For many athletes, achieving success at the international level often requires years of intensive training and dedication, while concerns over long-term career security can remain a major challenge.

Under the CM-STARS scheme, the state government aims to provide successful athletes with more secure career opportunities after their sporting achievements.

According to the Cabinet release, the scheme is intended to provide athletes with security and assured career opportunities, while recognising excellence at major national and international sporting events.

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Encouraging Young People to Pursue Sports

The initiative is also expected to motivate more young people in Arunachal Pradesh to take up sports seriously and pursue excellence at the highest levels.

By linking exceptional sporting achievement with direct government employment, the scheme seeks to create a stronger incentive structure for aspiring athletes.

The Cabinet said CM-STARS will help motivate young people to pursue sports and encourage the development of sporting talent in the state.

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From Athletes to Coaches and Sports Administrators

The scheme also recognises the experience and expertise that successful athletes can bring to the wider sports ecosystem.

According to the Cabinet release, experienced athletes could contribute not only as players but also as coaches and sports administrators, potentially helping strengthen sports development in Arunachal Pradesh.

This could create a longer-term impact by enabling accomplished sportspersons to remain connected with the sports sector and contribute their experience to future generations.

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A Policy Push for Sporting Excellence

The approval of CM-STARS represents a significant policy move by the Arunachal Pradesh government towards rewarding sporting achievement and strengthening career opportunities for elite athletes.

The scheme specifically focuses on medal winners at the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Asian Para Games and Commonwealth Games.

While the policy provides a strong incentive for athletes aiming for international success, its broader impact will depend on how effectively the scheme is implemented and how it contributes to the development of a stronger sports ecosystem in the state.

The Cabinet’s decision sends a clear message that sporting excellence will receive greater institutional recognition and support, while successful athletes will have opportunities to continue contributing to Arunachal Pradesh’s sporting future.