Arunachal: Cabinet approves 30 percent pay cut in CM, Ministers, Speaker and MLAs salaries

Itanagar

The Council of Ministers on Friday approved an ordinance reducing salaries of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker, Council of Ministers, Deputy Speaker and all MLAs by 30% for a year.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu headed cabinet today decided to reduce salaries of all lawmakers of the state by 30% with effect from 1st April 2020 to 31st March 2021. The fund will go to the State exchequer and will be used in the fight against COVID-19.

The Cabinet also reviewed the preparedness of the state to contain the spread of Corona Virus and efforts required to strengthen the infrastructure to tackle the situation. It also took stock of the existing and required medical equipments including VTMs, Rapid Testing Kids, PPEs, mask, gloves etc. for health care and other frontline workers.

The Cabinet also discussed to develop a comprehensive strategy which will include containment along with balancing the interest of the people in Arunachal and those students and workers stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown.