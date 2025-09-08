Arunachal: Cabinet Aapke Dwar at Ziro Goes Fully Paperless; Key Reforms, Fire Safety Boost, and Revenue Growth Announced

ZIRO– In a landmark move towards digital governance and sustainable administration, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu convened its first-ever fully paperless Cabinet meeting outside the State Capital at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The session, held under the “Cabinet Aapke Dwar” initiative, was powered entirely by the eCabinet application, setting a precedent for environmentally responsible and tech-driven governance.

Major Approvals and Reforms

Urban Planning Amendment Bill, 2025- The Cabinet cleared the Draft Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session. With 47 notified urban centers, the state faces rapid urbanization challenges. The Bill aims to regulate haphazard growth, enable structured town planning, and help Arunachal qualify for a ₹100 crore capital incentive under the Union’s Special Assistance Scheme (2025-26).

New Fire Safety Infrastructure- Approval was granted for four new fire stations at Mebo (East Siang), Kimin (Papum Pare), Deomali (Tirap), and Lungla (Tawang), along with 68 new posts to enhance manpower. This move addresses critical gaps in emergency response.

Municipal Property Tax & Advertisement Control- The Cabinet approved the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Property Tax Management Rules, 2025, to be implemented in all municipal areas. This will empower Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with financial autonomy, making them “Atmanirbhar Municipalities.”

It also approved the Municipal Advertisement Control Regulations, 2025, to regulate outdoor advertising, balancing commercial interests with urban aesthetics.

Land Lease Reform- Amendments to the Land Settlement and Records Rules, 2012 now allow government land allotment on lease (up to 50 years, renewable for 49 years) for agricultural, residential, commercial, and industrial purposes.

Recruitment Rule Amendments – Revised recruitment rules for posts across Information & Public Relations, Finance, Labour & Employment, and Agriculture departments were approved, ensuring transparency and alignment with modern requirements.

State Finances and Digital Transformation – The Cabinet also reviewed state finances, presented by the Finance Commissioner, which showed robust revenue growth:

State’s Own Revenue (SOR) rose to ₹4,030.02 crore in 2024-25, up from ₹927.19 crore in 2015-16 (+335%).

GST collections surged from ₹227.94 crore in 2017-18 to ₹1,894.42 crore in 2023-24 (+731%).

Annual Budget rose to ₹39,842.23 crore in 2025-26, from ₹12,533.63 crore in 2015-16 (+218%).

Digital initiatives like e-GRAS (for seamless government receipts) and e-GSK facilitation centers (for remote taxpayers) were highlighted as key enablers of compliance and transparency. Fund flow reforms under SNA-SPARSH and Treasury Route were also reviewed, ensuring faster acknowledgment and utilization of central funds.

Commitment to Reform- The Ziro Cabinet session reflected the government’s resolve to combine grassroots outreach with forward-looking reforms. From fire safety to municipal empowerment, and from land reforms to digital finance, the decisions mark a strong push towards inclusive growth, transparency, and sustainable urban development in Arunachal Pradesh.