Arunachal: BWS took the resolution to curb drug menace, Early Child Marriage, Offspring issue

ITANAGAR, Jan 11 : Biri Welfare Society ( BWS ) took the significant resolution to curb the drug menace, Early Child Marriage and Offspring issue during its three Day 3rd General Conference cum 9th Foundation day observed here at Jullang from 9th to 11th January.

Newly elected President of BWS- Biri Tabiak informed that BWS objective is to work for the upliftment of its society, So during the three days conference, BWS took many resolutions. Taking strong exception to the increasing drug abuse amongst the young generation, and to curb the drug menace, BWS unanimously decided to work unitedly to eradicate the drug menace by creating awareness and framing strong rules.

While speaking on other resolutions on Early (Child) Marriage, he added that to encourage Education and curb early marriage amongst the youth, BWS took a resolution that no person will get married before attaining the age frame by the government, and at least he /she should complete his/her study at least upto Class-12.

Further, elaborating on the Offspring issue, newly elected General Secretary of BWS Biri Taro asserted that they are not against other tribes, but BWS will not accept or confer any benefits to the Offspring of those women who will merry to Non-APST.

Stating that, Taro also informed that, BWS will organize various awareness programmes in different villages on Drug menace, Refraining from Early marriage, Offspring issues and on importance of education.

Meanwhile, various sports events, cultural events, and community feasts were also organized during the three days 3rd General Conference cum 9th Foundation day at Jullang, Itanagar.