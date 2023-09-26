Arunachal: Butterfly Walk & Nature Trail Event held at Kamlang Tiger Reserve

WAKRO- Kamlang Tiger Reserve conducted a butterfly walk and nature trail event for the first time ever in association with Wiki Loves Butterflies and Amyaa ( NGOs ). The main goals of the event were to uncover the diversity of undiscovered butterflies and to expose all participants to a wide audience. The event also served to raise awareness of the tiger reserve’s breathtaking wildlife and sceneries.

Bunty Tao, a Range Forest Officer, gave a brief introduction regarding “Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Its Biodiversity” to kick off this programme. Following that, students from Apna Vidya Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Government Secondary School, Don Bosco School, and Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) gave an introduction to themselves.

PhD students from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), as well as several enthusiasts from adjacent districts, participated alongside the schoolchildren. They introduced themselves and spoke of their excitement to experience the tiger reserve’s uncharted diversity on this, their first visit.

Aditya Das, a field biologist and the event’s lead planner, gave a thorough summary of the event’s programme to begin. He also provided a brief presentation about the value of butterflies, the need for conservation, and ways that everyone of us may help.

The programme began with a butterfly walk up to Champa Bridge, one of the hanging bridge locations in the tiger reserve, from Mithun Gate, a birdwatching and butterfly watch view point area. The participants were split up into groups and led by subject-matter specialists. The scientist assisted the participants in correctly identifying and cataloguing the butterflies. He also gave the learners a comprehensive understanding of the abundant biodiversity and untold treasures that science has yet to uncover.

By firsthand observations and some photography, a total of 15–20 species of butterflies like Green Dragon tail, Spotted Sawtooth, White Dragon tail, Common Mormon, Common Yeoman, Purple Sapphire, Commander, Popinjay, Great Orange Tip, Chocolate Albatross, Black Prince, Common Jester, Elbowed Pierrot, Straight Pierrot, Tiger Hopper, Glassy Tiger, Common Rose were identified & recorded along the walk. If the weather was excellent, the number would have gone up, but the enthusiasm and interest didn’t let them down.

The students also participated in interactive games like Nature Bingos and Nature Art Installation activities, which were introduced to them by Niranjan Nayak of Art for Nature and Bethem Marai of Amyaa Ngo based at Lohit district. The participants enthusiastically engaged in the games and had fun while playing.

The range officer gave out participation certificates and prizes to the victors after the game and walk session, as well as compliments and best wishes to everyone for their enthusiastic involvement and active engagement.

Aditya Das, a field biologist and chief coordinator, gave a vote of appreciation to everyone who attended after giving input from Bunty Tao, a range officer, and concluding the programming. The Butterfly Walk & Nature Trail event’s chief coordinator, Aditya Das, also thanked the participating NGOs and the entire organizing team. The administration of the Tiger Reserve was praised by Wiki Loves Butterflies and Amyaa for allowing them to host such activities, and they expressed the hope that there will be more similar events in the future.