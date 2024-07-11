Arunachal bureaucratic reshuffle: Bopai Puroik becomes first DC from Puroik community

Arunachal bureaucratic reshuffle- Joint Secretary Puroik Welfare, Bopai Puroik, was promoted as the Deputy Commissioner of the newly created Bichom district. With this he becomes the first member of his community to be appointed as a DC.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has effected a reshuffle of officials, a notification issued by Chief Secretary Dharmendra said. Talo Potom new DC of ICR.

Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom was transferred and posted as Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner, replacing Shweta Nagarkoti, who was posted as DC of newly created Keyi Panyor district.

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officer Ibom Tao, who was awaiting posting, was posted as secretary of the state Human Rights Commission.

Yomcha Additional Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo was transferred and promoted to Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner, the notification issued on Wednesday evening said.

Additional Resident Commissioner, Guwahati, Dilip Kumar Chutia, was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Indian Corporate Law Service (ICLS) officer, Anu Singh, who was Special Secretary of Monitoring and Evaluation, was transferred and posted as OSD in the office of Divisional Commissioner (West), the order read.