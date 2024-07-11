ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal bureaucratic reshuffle: Bopai Puroik becomes first DC from Puroik community

Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom was transferred and posted as DC, ICR.

Last Updated: July 11, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal bureaucratic reshuffle: Bopai Puroik becomes first DC from Puroik community

Arunachal bureaucratic reshuffle-  Joint Secretary Puroik Welfare, Bopai Puroik, was promoted as the Deputy Commissioner of the newly created Bichom district. With this he becomes the first member of his community to be appointed as a DC.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has effected a reshuffle of officials, a notification issued by Chief Secretary Dharmendra said. Talo Potom new DC of ICR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom was transferred and posted as Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner, replacing Shweta Nagarkoti, who was posted as DC of newly created Keyi Panyor district.

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officer Ibom Tao, who was awaiting posting, was posted as secretary of the state Human Rights Commission.

Yomcha Additional Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo was transferred and promoted to Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner, the notification issued on Wednesday evening said.

Also Read- Ramdev’s Patanjali Halts Sale Of 14 Products Amid Legal Battle. Check The Items

Additional Resident Commissioner, Guwahati, Dilip Kumar Chutia, was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Indian Corporate Law Service (ICLS) officer, Anu Singh, who was Special Secretary of Monitoring and Evaluation, was transferred and posted as OSD in the office of Divisional Commissioner (West), the order read.

Tags
Last Updated: July 11, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal Governor summons assembly for budget session

Arunachal Governor summons assembly for budget session

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends the 50th Capital Complex Dree Festival Celebration

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends the 50th Capital Complex Dree Festival Celebration

Arunachal: MLAs of Doimukh and Sagalee Convene for Education Sector Coordination Meeting

Arunachal: MLAs of Doimukh and Sagalee Convene for Education Sector Coordination Meeting

The True Heroes : Unsung and Unseen

The True Heroes : Unsung and Unseen

All remote areas in Arunachal to have access to essential services, infrastructure: CM

All remote areas in Arunachal to have access to essential services, infrastructure: CM

Arunachal: Landslides snap road communication in 7 districts, IMD Warns of Heavy Rains

Arunachal: Landslides snap road communication in 7 districts, IMD Warns of Heavy Rains

Arunachal: Indian Army distributes Sports Equipment among students at Bameng

Arunachal: Indian Army distributes Sports Equipment among students at Bameng

Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Sampoornata Abhiyan at Chongkham

Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Sampoornata Abhiyan at Chongkham

Arunachal: MLA Oni Panyang takes stock of Pasighat-Mariyang road damage by landslides

Arunachal: MLA Oni Panyang takes stock of Pasighat-Mariyang road damage by landslides

Arunachal: Let us all pool in to make Lower Subansiri a model District, says Hage Appa

Arunachal: Let us all pool in to make Lower Subansiri a model District, says Hage Appa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button