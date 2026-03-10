Arunachal: Bull Exchange Programme Held in East Siang

PASIGHAT- A Bull Exchange Programme along with an awareness camp on scientific Mithun farming was organised at Yangrung village in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district on Tuesday, aimed at addressing the long-standing issue of inbreeding in Mithun populations.

The programme was jointly organised by the ICAR–National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM), Nagaland, and the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation (JMMFF) under the leadership of its chairman, Tadang Tamut.

The initiative forms part of efforts by the research centre to translate scientific recommendations into field-level practices through community-based breeding interventions.

During the event, a bull exchange between Yangrung village and Pakur village was facilitated as a practical step to reduce inbreeding and promote genetic improvement among Mithun populations. Organisers said the exchange demonstrates the importance of systematic breeding practices and community participation in livestock management.

An awareness session was also conducted for farmers to highlight improved management techniques and scientific breeding practices in Mithun farming.

The programme received support from Dr. O. Bang Siram, District Veterinary Officer (DVO), East Siang, and Matpi Tatabing, Secretary of the Siang Mithun Farmers Association. Local coordination and arrangements for the event were managed by Tachong Boko.

Farmers from different areas of the region participated in the programme, reflecting growing interest in scientific approaches to Mithun rearing.

Organisers said the initiative highlights the importance of collaboration between scientific institutions and farmer organisations in promoting sustainable Mithun production and improving livestock productivity in the region.