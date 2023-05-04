Arunachal: Buland Bharat exercise conducted at Mandala High Altitude Firing Ranges

TAWANG- The armed forces have carried out an integrated surveillance and firepower training exercise known as Buland Bharat to test “simulated war conditions in high altitude area” at the Mandala High Altitude Firing Ranges in Arunachal Pradesh.

The exercise involved the synergised application of surveillance and firepower capabilities of the Artillery and the Infantry in close coordination with Special Forces, Aviation and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to report, Infantry, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Special Forces conducted day and night training for integrated surveillance and application of fire to maximize destruction at target.

The SSB and ITBP are the Border Guarding Forces under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The exercise took place in the wake of the India-China tensions entering into its fourth year. There have been multiple intrusions that have been reported by the Chinese PLA. This has led to India deploying a wide array of artillery weapons along the Line of Actual Control.

Last month the Army and Indian Air Force had conducted drills for multi-mode rapid insertion of Special Forces as well as specially-designated and equipped units into the easter theatre by strategic airlifts like the C-17 Globemaster-IIIs and the Chinooks as well as the Mi-17 helicopters.