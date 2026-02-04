Arunachal Budget Session: Viksit Arunachal Vision Outlined in Governor’s Address

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K T Parnaik, on Tuesday addressed the fifth (budget) session of the eighth Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at the Legislative Assembly Chamber in Itanagar, outlining the State Government’s vision for inclusive, sustainable, and people-centric development.

Addressing the House in its first session of the year, the Governor said that convening after the Golden Jubilee of the Legislative Assembly was an opportunity to honour its legacy by upholding the dignity of the House and strengthening responsible governance. He expressed confidence that the collective wisdom of Members would continue to guide the State towards peace, progress, and prosperity, in alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat and the State’s goal of a Viksit Arunachal.

The Governor, on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, expressed gratitude to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sustained support to the State. He referred to the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Itanagar, during which development projects worth over ₹5,100 crore were inaugurated, and highlighted initiatives such as the GST Bachat Utsav as steps towards transparent and citizen-friendly governance. He noted that since 2014, Arunachal Pradesh’s share of central taxes has crossed ₹1 lakh crore, reflecting a strong Centre–State partnership.

Sharing the vision of a Viksit Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor said the State stands at a moment of renewed confidence and reflection, calling for a collective resolve to build a prosperous, inclusive, and self-reliant society. He said the vision prioritises youth empowerment through education and employment, women-led social and economic transformation, equitable development across communities, and the preservation of cultural heritage alongside modern growth, embodying the spirit of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.

The Governor highlighted the Panch Pratigyas articulated by the State Government under the leadership of the Chief Minister as a roadmap towards Viksit Arunachal and Viksit Bharat@2047. These include placing youth and human capital at the centre of development, strengthening livelihoods and rural self-reliance, ensuring growth in harmony with nature, driving green energy and hydropower-led transformation, and promoting sustainable tourism that preserves identity while generating livelihoods.

He emphasised that the Legislative Assembly plays a pivotal role in shaping the State’s future, with Members entrusted with representing the aspirations of their constituents and working for the collective good. The Governor underlined that the journey towards a Viksit Arunachal is a shared endeavour requiring cooperation between the Union and the State, institutions and citizens, and present priorities and future aspirations.

Highlighting people’s faith in democratic institutions, the Governor referred to recent local self-governance mandates and advocated a micro-development approach that places communities at the centre, supported by sustained investments in infrastructure and connectivity.

The Governor also underscored the importance of human capital through quality education, a growing knowledge economy, youth aspirations, and sports for discipline and national pride. He stressed strengthening livelihoods through support to farmers, artisans, and the rural economy, while harnessing green energy, hydropower, sustainable tourism, and cultural economy as pillars of balanced and resilient growth.