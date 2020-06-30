Arunachal: BTSM protest against China in Bomdila

Bomdila- The Bharat Tibet Shayog Manch (BTSM) Bomdila Unit today carried out protest against China and burn effigy of Chinese president Xi Jinping. They also shouted slogans against Chinese Army and Ladakh incident where we lost our 20 brave Soldiers.

Bharat-Tibet Shayog Manch Arunachal Pradesh Unit, Joint Secretary Lobsang Genchen inform that ‘ Arunachalee are most patriotic people and love to say jai hind than other people” we shall remain patriotic and always stands behind the army and lauded their sincerity, devotions and services while guarding the border.

While briefing the locals, the executive members of the Bomdila unit appeal all section of society to boycott all types of Chinese items of daily use, they also urge upon all to try to use all Indian made and local use instead of using Chinese items which indirectly promoting the china. We shall continue to boycott all types of Chinese goods. They said.

The rally was carried out in the township which was organized in collaboration with Pedung Youth Association and Taxi Union, Bomdila has organised protest procession rally and also burned effigy at main market, Bomdila.